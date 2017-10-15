Baltimore Celebrates Corporate Wellness at 2017 Fall Fit Company Challenge
Teams from companies in Baltimore show the impact of their wellness programs by training for and conquering a 3-course fitness challenge hosted by Fit Company.BALTIMORE, MARYLAND, USA, October 15, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On October 5, 2017 participants from companies located in the Baltimore area took part in the Fit Company Challenge, a corporate wellness event hosted by the Fit Company Institute. The challenge provided area companies an opportunity to come together as a team and spend an evening exercising, pushing their physical and mental limits and showing the importance of living a healthy lifestyle. Companies split their team into squads of 3 to 4 people who worked together to complete a variety of fitness stations to challenge their fitness level and earn points for their company. Teams chose what level to go through each course which allowed participants of all fitness levels to push their physical fitness without going too far out of their comfort zone.
In the inaugural Baltimore event The Wilson T. Ballard Company took first place in the Medium Division, and also received a 5th place ranking in the Nationwide Medium Division out of 19 companies. Tensley Consulting took first Place in the Micro Division and fourth Place in the Nationwide Micro Division out of 23 companies.
On event date, volunteers assisted the contenders through the courses from BSA Sports Lab (www.bsa-sportslab.com). Participants challenged their strength, conditioning, power, agility, and ended with a test of endurance to show their companies and colleagues that they practice what they preach.
The challenge was held at Patterson Park, located a short drive from downtown Baltimore.
The following is a list of the top finishers in Baltimore that participated in the 2017 Fit Company Challenge:
Top Teams Overall (Based on Total Points)
1) The Wilson T. Ballard Company - #1678
2) Tensley Consulting - #1681
3) The Wilson T. Ballard Company - #1679
4) The Wilson T. Ballard Company - #1677
5) The Wilson T. Ballard Company - #1680
6) Tensley Consulting - #1682
Top Teams By Course
Course 1 – Level 2
1) The Wilson T. Ballard Company - #1678
2) The Wilson T. Ballard Company - #1679 (Tie)
2) Tensley Consulting - #1681 (Tie)
4) The Wilson T. Ballard Company - #1677
Course 2 – Level 2
1) The Wilson T. Ballard Company - #1678
2) Tensley Consulting - #1681
3) The Wilson T. Ballard Company - #1677
4) The Wilson T. Ballard Company - #1679
Course 3 – Level 2
1) The Wilson T. Ballard Company - #1680
2) The Wilson T. Ballard Company - #1678
3) The Wilson T. Ballard Company - #1679
4) The Wilson T. Ballard Company - #1677
Course 3 – Level 1
1) Tensley Consulting - #1681
2) Tensley Consulting - #1682
About the Fit Company Institute, LLC:
The Fit Company Institute is based in Austin, Texas and is dedicated to help companies thrive through wellness. The Fit Company Challenge helps companies be their best by creating the most productive, focused, energetic, happiest, and cohesive teams possible.
Find more at www.fitcompany.com and upcoming events in cities across the US.
