The Be Incredibly Well Fashion Show
Fashion with a Voice and Fundraising for a noble cause!
We cordially invite you to participate as a Sponsor of the 1st Annual Be Incredibly Well Fashion Show Fundraiser. Your sponsorship helps defray the cost of organizing the event and supports our efforts to purchase school supplies and hygiene products for our youth. Additional funds from sponsorships will go towards our commitment to improving the mental well-being and personal development skills via workshops and outreach programs for Middle, High School and Collegiate Students. Purchase Tickets
Beena Yusuf's B.Poshi designs epitomize global glamour and embody every woman's fashion sense. Through her creations, Beena aspires to make women feel empowered, beautiful and regal; women can don one of her designs and walk out feeling like a Queen. Beena interlaced her designs with a deep sense of luxury and glamour mingled with a touch of modern aesthetic. Her influence comes from her diverse and multicultural upbringing - where South Asia meets the Middle East with a dash of the West and a lot of glam.
Tosha's wellness platform engages both live and virtual audiences across the globe. She's committed to bring awareness about underprivileged youth, mental illness, abuse victims, and her mentorship program that caters to High School and College students. Her personal experiences help to fuel her commitment to building self-esteem and the personal development skills of individuals. Additionally, Tosha is an empowerment speaker, personal development coach, and the machine behind The Be Incredibly Well Morning Show that airs weekly on KYND 1520AM.
Kas Inspirations is an event design company that likes to stay on top of the latest trends in colour, fashion and wedding decor, as well as coming up with our own unique and one-of-a-kind designs!
Aisha Khan, creative director of KAS Inspirations takes pride in what she does and it is her passion and dedication that drives her team to always go the extra mile in order to create elegant and luxurious events.
A show you do not want to miss!
"You can make a small donation helping to contribute and raise awareness" by visiting Beincrediblywell.com
Music provided by Bhavin Hirani of Unleash Entertainment Inc and J Chamberlain
Tosha Evans
Beena Yusuf
Beincrediblywell.com
International Designer, B.Poshi by Beena Yusuf