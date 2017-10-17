Health Beyond Insurance Expands Reach in New Collaboration
Health Beyond Insurance (HBI) Joining Forces with Tantam Health
Since 2015, Health Beyond Insurance (HBI) has connected health care providers in many different specialties to self-pay patients. These provider specialties include primary care, occupational health, psychology, cardiology, MRI, dentistry, immediate care, gastroenterology, and many more.
Tantam Health is a national provider of employee healthcare solutions. Tantam Health’s services include worksite clinics, occupational health clinics, occupational health management services, chronic condition management and more.
Health Beyond Insurance (HBI) is now bringing its continuously growing network of healthcare providers to Tantam Health through a partnership that will allow Tantam Health clients and their employees’ access to a provider network in many specialties.
“HBI is known for their strength in provider networks and price transparency for patients. We believe this collaboration will provide us valuable access to a national network of healthcare providers in most, if not all, specialties,” said Jamie Ozga, Chief Process Officer of Tantam Health, Inc.
About Health Beyond Insurance: An online platform that connects self-pay patients with health care providers to provide an easy access to health care. Our mission is to remove the barriers around health care by providing convenient access to health care services and pricing, making it more accessible to all.
About Tantam Health: Tantam Health is a national provider of employee healthcare solutions, specializing in on-site and near-site clinics, occupational health management and chronic condition management. The unique structure of their team, with 25+ years of healthcare management experience, allows them to deliver on the expectations of their clients, their employees and their partners. They are committed to a culture of collaboration and engagement that transforms employee health solutions for their clients.
