Local alcohol monitoring Walk in Centres open across UK
Testing for alcohol in blood or breath provides a snapshot reading and shows the level of alcohol in the system at the time the test was taken. Conversely, hair strand analysis can build up a profile of excessive alcohol consumption over a period of up to 12 months, thereby providing a historic overview. SCRAM CAM® testing is the first of its kind to detect the entire drinking event, from start to finish, as it happens. Known as sobriety tagging, continuous alcohol monitoring can provide local authorities, courts and child-protection agencies with the additional tools to change behaviours in vulnerable and higher-risk alcohol-dependent clients.
This non-invasive method of testing for alcohol is unique and will be favoured by those who dread blood tests, injections and needles. It will also make it easier to adhere to low or no-alcohol schemes as samples are collected on a continuous basis and tested every half-an-hour, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. The results are automatically gathered and uploaded without the need for an individual to travel anywhere. As such, the frequency and pattern of alcohol consumption can be easily shown.
The water-resistant and tamper-evident bracelets are being launched this month by AlphaBiolabs at the SCRAM CAM® alcohol-detection centre within the clinics. Fully trained nurses will fit the bracelets, monitor the results and provide reports after an agreed time period.
“This is the most accurate and comprehensive method of measuring alcohol consumption on the market”, said Managing Director David Thomas. “A wealth of information is reported in an easy-to-understand format.”
For further information on SCRAM CAM® or our in-house DNA testing and alcohol testing services, please call 0333 600 1300 or visit our website or you can email us at: info@alphabiolabs.com
*The AlphaBiolabs Walk-in centres are located in North London, South London, Birmingham, Leeds, Manchester, Warrington, Liverpool, Preston and Newcastle upon Tyne.
Rachel Davenport
AlphaBiolabs
0333 600 1300
email us here