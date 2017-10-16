Animated Video Portrays Refugees’ Plight, Encourages Welcoming
The story of a refugee’s harrowing journey in search of a new home can put a lump in anyone’s throat.
The video uses the general location of the Middle East and revolves around the Christian Bible’s Matthew 25:35: “For I was hungry and you gave me food, I was thirsty and you gave me drink, I was a stranger and you welcomed me.” The Migrant provides a resource for local United Methodist churches to use in support of Global Migration Sunday, December 3. Other churches and organizations are encouraged to use the video, available at UMCmigration.org.
“Migrants face myriad problems as they migrate, including hazardous travel, cultural barriers and the physical and emotional costs of arriving in strange lands where they are not always welcome and are often persecuted. For most..... the decision to flee their homeland(s) comes as a last-resort effort to live,” says Bishop Bruce R. Ough, president of the United Methodist Council of Bishops in a letter to the denomination’s members about the upcoming Global Migration Sunday.
The Migrant has no voiceover and relies on all-too-recognizable images and Huggett’s music to create an emotional narrative. The end text is in English and will soon be in French, Spanish and German.
“As a person who left his home country and migrated far away, and as a Canadian in a tolerant country that welcomes immigrants and refugees, I understand the importance of building awareness and support for displaced people. Now is the time to welcome them,” says CMM founder Firdaus Kharas.
About Chocolate Moose Media
CMM is the world’s leading producer of animated behaviour-change communications aimed at solving health and social issues around the world. Led by renowned social innovator, director and humanitarian Firdaus Kharas, CMM produces animation, documentaries, videos and television series designed to educate, entertain and change societal and individual behaviour to positively influence viewers’ knowledge, attitudes and behaviour, especially those of children and young adults, in order to better the human condition. More than 3,600 animated videos in 240 language versions are available online in a Vimeo channel. For further information visit www.chocmoose.com.
