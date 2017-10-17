cFocus Software launches Washington DC Bots and Chatbots Meetup
The inaugural Washington DC Bots and Chatbots Meetup is scheduled for October 24, 2017.
The details of the October 2017 event are as follows:
Date & Time: October 25th, 2017 6:30 pm – 8:00 pm
Location: Tenley-Friendship Neighborhood Library; 4450 Wisconsin Ave NW, Washington, DC 20016
Event Description: Special guest Dave Morton, Administrator at www.chatbots.org will join us.
Additionally, we will present the recently announced Conversation Designer (part of the Microsoft Bot Framework) which integrates natural language understanding and a graphical user interface for designing bot dialogs.
Please register for the event here: https://www.meetup.com/Washington-DC-Bots-Chatbots-Meetup/events/244114589/
"We are very excited to establish this Meetup and collaborate with the local chatbots community!" said Jasson Walker, Jr., President of cFocus Software. "We will make this one of the premiere technology Meetups in the area!" he said.
About cFocus Software
Established in 2006, cFocus Software automates FedRAMP compliance and develops government chatbots for the Azure Government Cloud, Office 365, and SharePoint.
We are the exclusive vendors of ATO (Authority To Operate) as a Service™.
cFocus Software is Microsoft Gold certified, ISO 9001:2008 certified, and a certified participant in the Small Business Administration’s 8(a) program.
