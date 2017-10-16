Newbridge Spine & Pain Center Joins Privia Medical Group
The Privia Medical Group (PMG) partnership connects Newbridge Spine & Pain Center and its providers with a clinically integrated network comprised of over 1,600 physicians.
The 13 provider, 4 location interventional pain management group founded by Dr. Jay Gonchigar in 2009 is one of a growing number of specialist centers helping establish Privia as a truly multi-specialty network.
The move benefits Newbridge three-fold with notable improvements for patients, staff and operations.
“Streamlining the patient experience was a primary reason for this partnership,” states Chief Operating Officer, Debra Turner.
As part of Privia, Newbridge can now offer patients access to a user-friendly patient portal while staff, providers and patients benefit from improved systems with a new EMR and billing processes.
“The integrated network also makes it easier for existing Privia patients in our locations to seek our specialist pain management services,” continues Ms. Turner.
The partnership ensures that member organizations maintain ownership of their practice and continue to manage their own staff and operations all while benefiting from the collective power of Privia Medical Group reimbursement plans. Ms.Turner stated that, “retaining our independence as an organization was very important to us as we continue to grow and hire additional staff in the communities we serve.”
During the changeover patients experienced very little interruption to service and continue to see the same staff and providers they’ve always seen in the office. Ms. Turner advised, “we are excited to offer our patients the benefits of this partnership and look forward to growing with Privia in the future.”
About Newbridge Spine & Pain Center
Newbridge Spine & Pain Center is staffed with ABA board-certified Anesthesiologists sub-specialized in interventional pain management. With 4 state-of-the-art facilities in Leesburg, VA, Frederick, Waldorf and Prince Frederick, Maryland.
Newbridge has helped thousands of patients experience effective, long-lasting relief from acute and chronic pain. By incorporating powerful, sophisticated and minimally-invasive pain-relieving treatments into customized plans of care, our pain specialists provide patients the ability to return to an active and healthy lifestyle.
Additional information is available at www.NewbridgeSpine.com.
Rose Alexander
Newbridge Spine & Pain Center
3016689988
email us here