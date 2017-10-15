Asia Pacific Offers The Best Opportunities For Pharma Companies

Pharmaceutical Drugs Market By Region Highlighting Asia Pacific, Western Europe And North America

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, October 15, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- At 8.4% per annum the market for medical drugs is growing faster in the Asia-Pacific region than any other in the world. North America (the USA, Canada and Mexico) will continue to be the largest regional markets for the pharma companies, worth $397 billion a year by 2020, with Asia Pacific in next place with $256 billion of annual sales. Growth has been and will continue to be spread across all regions of the world, though faster in some than others. North America's growth will be only 5% a year, below the global average, while Asia Pacific's will be the highest globally at 8.4% per annum. Western Europe is expected to have the lowest annual growth rate of 3.6% from 2016 to 2020. Its share in the global market in 2016 was 19.9%, worth $176.1 billion. It is expected to grow to $202.9 billion by 2020.

The pharmaceutical drugs industry comprises establishments that develop drugs to diagnose, cure, treat or prevent diseases. Pharmaceutical companies produce both generic and branded drugs. Pharmaceutical drugs are subject to a number of laws and regulations that deal with patenting, testing, safety, efficacy and marketing and affect the size and growth rates of the market. Pharmaceutical companies produce pharmaceutical drugs made from active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) and excipients.

The leading pharma companies are Swiss company Novartis, with just under 5% of the global market in 2016, followed by Sanofi, which is French, then Hoffmann-La Roche, Swiss again. The top ten pharmaceutical manufacturers shared a little over 30% of the global market between them.

Markets Covered: Cardiovascular Disorders, Dermatology, Gastrointestinal Diseases, Genito-Urinary Disorders, Hematology, Infectious Diseases, Metabolic Disorders, Musculoskeletal Disorders, Central Nervous System, Oncology, Ophthalmology, Respiratory Diseases

Companies Mentioned: Johnson & Johnson, Novartis AG, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Pfizer Inc., and Sanofi

Countries: Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Italy, Japan, Spain, Russia, UK, USA and Australia.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East And Africa

Time series: Five years historic and forecast.

Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP, Expenditure Per Capita, The Pharmaceutical Drugs Indicators Comparison.

Data segmentations: country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.

Sourcing and Referencing: Data and analysis throughout the report is sourced using end notes.

