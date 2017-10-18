JETPACK AVIATION APPOINTS B&H WORLDWIDE AS GLOBAL LOGISTICS PARTNER

JetPack Aviation (JPA) leader in micro VTOL design B&H Worldwide - Best-in-Class Global Aerospace Logistics Jetpack in action - Staute of Liberty fly pass (see video below)

We have always prided ourselves on being at the cutting edge of the aviation logistics and this exciting announcement opens up a whole new world of specialist logistics.” — Stuart Allen, B&H Worldwide Group CEO.

LOS ANGELES, USA, October 18, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- B&H Worldwide, named as the world's best-in-class aerospace logistics company, has been appointed as the Global Logistics Partner for JetPack Aviation, creator of the world's first turbine powered, backpack style JetPack .

JetPack Aviation (JPA), a leader in micro VTOL (Vertical Take Off and Landing) design made aviation history in late 2015 when CEO David Mayman flew around the Statue of Liberty to demonstrate the company’s design and engineering capabilities. Nelson Tyler, JetPack Aviation’s Principal Designer built the world’s first civilian RocketBelt which was flown at the opening ceremony of the Los Angeles Olympics in 1984.

The current JetPack model JB-10 is small enough to fit in the back of a standard SUV, and light enough to be carried by the pilot for easy transport and deployment. The aircraft can be powered by common kerosene or diesel car fuel, achieve flight speed upwards of 100 mph and an altitude in excess of 10,000 feet.

Proprietary on-board computer systems designed in-house by JPA engineers control the engines, manage fuel flow, and transfer real-time system data to the pilot for safe and reliable flights. JetPacks are available for military, first responder, industrial, and entertainment applications.

Says B&H CEO, Stuart Allen: "We have always prided ourselves on being at the cutting edge of the aviation logistics and this exciting announcement opens up a whole new world of specialist logistics. We are delighted to have been chosen by the JetPack Aviation team to manage and deliver logistics services for these unique vehicles".

Adds JetPack's David Mayman, whether we are enabling the extraction of Special Forces soldiers, moving emergency medics from hospital to disaster site, or commuters from home to office – JPA is focused on a wide range of vertical takeoff and landing (VTOL) transportation solutions. We are excited to have the B&H team help us achieve these goals”.

ABOUT B&H WORLDWIDE

Established in 1988 in the UK, B&H Worldwide is a market leader in the highly specialist aerospace logistics industry. Over the last quarter of a century is has expanded globally and today operates from ten strategically located aerospace hubs around the world and has a customer base which includes airlines, spare part stockists, MROs and repair vendors. Its innovative, in-house designed IT solutions are highly tailored to suit customer operating models and its OnTrack software sets the benchmark for the aerospace logistics industry.

ABOUT JETPACK AVIATION

Based in Van Nuys, CA, JetPack Aviation is disrupting personal mobility with a suite of micro VTOL (Vertical Take Off and Landing) products. In 2015, the company amazed the world with its first public JetPack flight around the Statue of Liberty. Subsequent flights were made in London, Monaco, and Long Beach CA. JPA’s family of turbine powered VTOL aircraft are designed for military, first responder, industrial, and private use spaces. Buyers and Investors are invited to contact the company via our website www.jetpackaviation or e-mail at info@jetpackaviation.com.

Click here to view the JetPack being flown round the Statue of Liberty