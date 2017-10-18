Reverend Wanda Outlaw of NE Imani Fellowship to be Featured on CUTV News Radio

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, October 18, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A church is not about a building. Ministry is not about preaching from the pulpit. It’s so much more than that. Ministry is about service. However you can help, that’s how you should serve.

Reverend Wanda Outlaw is a minister, author and the founder of NE Imani Fellowship, a non-profit ministry based in the district’s Ward 7 dedicated to serving the vulnerable among us who need our help the most.

“My whole thing is outreach. I love helping people. That’s always been my passion,” says Rev. Outlaw. “I’ve always known I have to interact with people in the street, especially hurting people, and there are a lot of hurting people.

Imani Fellowship is affiliated Imani Temple, an African-American Catholic congregation, an alternative catholic church which broke away from Rome in 1989 to better serve the needs of African-American people.

“Learn the word, be the word. Love as you want to be loved. Serve,” says Rev. Outlaw. “It’s not complex. We believe in helping. My focus is women and children and offering direction to young people.”

Imani Fellowship serves as a source of light within its community through outreach programs like Socks N’ Sandwiches, which they have successfully organized for 15 years.

“We go out into the streets at night in the winter. The homeless tell us what they need and we try to provide,” says Rev. Outlaw. “It’s heavy on your heart but when you’re going out to do the service, most of my volunteers have had transformative experiences. They don’t see greed.”

“We serve the homeless and encourage them and let them know this is not a hand out,” says Rev. Outlaw. “This is not charity. This is about us loving our brothers and sisters, period.”

CUTV News Radio will feature Wanda Outlaw in an interview with Doug Llewelyn on October 20th at 4pm EDT and with Jim Masters on October 27th at 4pm EDT.

For more information on NE Imani Fellowship, visit http://www.neimani.org.

