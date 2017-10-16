Angelina Manolakis of All Things in Order to be Featured on CUTV News Radio

GAINESVILLE, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Your house is not just a home, it’s a haven. But the negative energy of clutter can turn that haven into a source of dread.

Angelina Manolakis is a professional organizer and the founder of All Things in Order, where she puts everything in its right place. From full-residence organizing to a simple basement decluttering, Angelina transforms your space to transform your life.

“There’s always a wow factor. I had one client who said if I completed the job in two days he would consider it an act of God,” says Angelina. “There are a lot of times in people’s lives when they need a helping hand. I like helping people and helping them transform their lives and their homes.”

Angelina says too often women are stuck doing it alone. Sometimes they need the support of someone who is objective and nonjudgmental, not the best friend who is going to chastise you for being messy.

“People are always so embarrassed and apologetic, but this is what I live for!” says Angelina. “It’s like digging into a big pile of treasure. Sometimes it’s like Christmas morning when I find something. My clients say, “I’ve been looking for that forever!'”

Angelina organizes based on the way you work and the way you live. It’s organization design for your life, customized to you, that makes it easier for to function in your homes and in your life.

Angelina says her clients go through a personal transformation as well.

“They don’t have this black cloud hovering over them,” says Angelina. “You’re no longer just transforming the space, you’re transforming their lives and the way they feel about their home.”

