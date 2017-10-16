Award-Winning Academic and Community Advocate Dr. Dan Andreae to be Featured on CUTV News Radio

I consider myself a 'prac-ademic.’ Education is key and necessary, but it's much more powerful when it can be galvanized into action.” — Dr. Dan Andreae

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, October 16, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Just because you have a good cause, doesn't mean it's going to be successful. There are so many different and worthwhile causes vying for the attention of our communities and their citizens, so capturing that attention and keeping it to create meaningful change is an ongoing process of educating people and building relationships to develop allies and support along the way.

Dr. Dan Andreae is a distinguished, award-winning academic, as well as an effective community advocate and leader.

"Education is where the head meets the heart,” says Dr. Andreae. "I consider myself a 'prac-ademic.’ Education is key and necessary, but it's much more powerful when it can be galvanized into action.”

Dr. Andreae has had an impressive career and served as the first Executive Director of the Alzheimer Society of Toronto, the first such society formed anywhere in the world in the 1980s where he helped to develop innovative and groundbreaking programs such as the Wandering Patient Registry. He recently held the position of Chair of the Patrons Council of the Society. He has also been the longest serving President of the Ontario Association of Social Workers where he was the successful leader of a 10-year campaign to secure legislation that recognized social work in Ontario (until that time Ontario was the only jurisdiction in North America from among fifty states and thirteen provinces and territories to lack such standardization).

“Being involved in community organizations and giving back has been a big part of my life,” says. Dr. Andreae. “The theme has been around health issues often involving the brain and brain health with such organizations as the Canadian Abilities Foundation, Brain Injury Canada, the Weizmann Institute of Science and Psychology Foundation of Canada. But has extended as well to eating and sleep disorders. I love to raise awareness by helping smaller organizations who really need help in getting their message across. It becomes all worthwhile when you can see the faces of those being helped and to know that you, working with others, have contributed in some small way to making a difference in people's everyday lives.”

Possessing a broad ranging and unique understanding of organizational leadership as well as a visionary perspective, Dr. Andreae says he typically gets involved with an organization when the "rubber hits the road" and when those participating are open to new ideas and approaches to solve problems

“We are always learning each and every day and lifelong learning has been an inspirational pillar of my approach to life,” he says.

For his many contributions to society Dr. Andreae has received numerous awards and honors from academia, government and community organizations.

