Social media campaign sharing refugee stories to be published as a book
The incredibly popular Facebook page New Humans of Australia is finally publishing the best of its magical stories as a coffee table book.SYDNEY, NSW, AUSTRALIA, October 15, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ‘Each time I remember my past, I feel very emotional. I don’t know how I did it, at 17 years old. But I’m so grateful to Australia for helping me, and I feel so lucky.’
Following two years of unparalleled success, the incredibly popular Facebook page New Humans of Australia, with 108 000 followers (and counting), is finally publishing the best of its magical stories as a coffee table book.
Within the 49 tales of refugees and migrants are the story of an Iranian girl who goes from selling cigarettes on the streets of Greece to owning fashion stores in Adelaide; a Tibetan who walks through the Himalayas before being welcomed to Dee Why; and a young Syrian man taken in by a generous hearted Brisbane lawyer when war strikes. These are stories of students, doctors, mothers, poets, philosophers and entrepreneurs, and take the reader around the world, from Vietnam to Palestine to Sierra Leone.
Feedback on the stories from fans:
‘I love that this is real life. That there is, amongst sadness, great joy. These are the stories I like to read!’
‘I love these stories because they show what the human spirit is capable of. The resilience, the hope and the importance of sticking together to overcome all odds.’
‘Inspirational! I am crying tears of joy.’
Nicola Gray, founder of the New Humans of Australia project, says, ‘My dream is to reach every Australian with these stories. I believe they have the potential to change the way we see ourselves as a nation, and as human beings.’
The project was started from her living room, in response to what she saw as a need for refugees to be ‘humanised’ in the face of what is often negative press. Nicola says she can’t believe the overwhelming response the project has received from the public since its inception.
‘People often write comments on the stories about how their eyes have been opened,’ she says. ‘And there is this overarching sense of welcome throughout.’
You are invited to the book launch, taking place prior to a screening of Freedom Stories at Dendy Cinemas Newtown on October 18th at 6:30pm. Free movie tickets are available to the press. Nicola will be available for interview at the event or by appointment.
Details:
Soft Cover
ISBN 978-0-646-97793-5
Page count: 102
Publication date: October 16th
For interviews with Nicola Gray or with refugees featured in book, email: info@newhumansofaustralia.org
Social media
Facebook: www.facebook.com/newhumansofaustralia
Instagram: @newhumansofaustralia
Web: www.newhumansofaustralia.org
Nicola Gray
New Humans of Australia
0425543385
