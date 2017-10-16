Prestigious Publishers Weekly Features Sanders’ Book; Top Link Gives It High Rating for Africa Business Analyses
Updated Press Release & Summary; E-Book Version Also Now AvailableWASHINGTON, D.C., U.S., October 16, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ambassador (Dr.) Robin Renee Sanders’ book on “The Rise of Africa’s Small & Medium Size Enterprises” (SMEs) is now featured in the prestigious Publishers Weekly Magazine’s October 2017 issue, and receives high ranking by Top Link Publishers for its " analysis and research as a quality book on Africa business development." The book's Introduction is by renowned civil rights leader, former United Nations Ambassador, and entrepreneur supporter Ambassador Andrew Young, and the Foreword is by Africa’s leading businessman, Mr. Aliko Dangote, who himself began his fortune by starting off as a young entrepreneur and remains an advocate for the sector. Former President George W. Bush upon receiving the book, noted its "thoughtfulness" and also thanked Sanders for her continued "work to improve lives" in the region. Dr. Sanders worked for Presidents Clinton, Bush, and Obama during what she described in her book as the paradigm shift-change years of U.S. policy toward a more positive, partnership-based relationship with Africa; she also shares some related diplomatic vignettes in the book from those years, and has done a TEDxTalk on impact of Africa’s SMEs, which can be seen at http://bit.ly/TEDxEmoryAfricaSMEs and the book’s video trailer can be see at https://youtu.be/fk-BONoNz9U
About the Book: Ambassador Sanders says the core of the book's message is about development and the key role that Africa small businesses have and are playing as they are one of the keys to the region's forward progress on job creation, trade, manufacturing, and expanding the middle class. Sanders’ credits the determination of Africa’s SMEs to step into some of the voids left by 40 years of post-independence development efforts that had little impact on overall poverty reduction and job creation in the region. Sanders' perspective is that donors took note of the efforts of African Generation Xers and Millennials and have stepped up significantly to expand support and training to Africa's SMEs. “SMEs have helped drive economic growth and aided in increasing the size of the Continent’s middle class,” Sanders says. The book also has recommendations on what more donors, the African Union, African Governments, the United Nations, and the new U.S. Administration can do to further assist Africa SMEs. There is also an extensive chapter discussion on China – called the China Factor - on what it is doing in the Africa SME sector, such as the big pluses like special economic zones, the potential role of the New Development Bank, how China can help even more as the world’s current net credit lending country; Sanders' also points out some things on which China can do better. Other key chapters address the positives and challenges remaining in the region on the democracy front for many countries; for Africa SME women, particularly the gap in their access to financing, and the need to train more girls and young Africans in both STEM fields, and approaches to entrepreneurship. The 530-page heavily-researched book (with 500+ footnotes and references), includes DataGraphs by the prestigious Gallup World Poll, which partners with Ambassador Sanders, along with Allafrica.com, in holding key annual events on Africa issues. These DataGraphs help underscore the key issues and points in the book on the role and importance of Africa's SMEs in moving the region forward. The book is available on Amazon.com, or for signed copies from Ambassador Sanders order from: http://ambassadorrobinreneesanders.com/RobinSandersNewAfricaSMEBook.html
Author’s Bio Note: Ambassador Sanders served as one of the U.S. Government’s top diplomats on Africa over an extensive career in the United States Diplomatic Corps with senior positions ranging from Ambassador to the Republics of Nigeria and the Congo, two stints as Director for Africa at the White House, and the U.S. Permanent Representative to the West African Regional Organization ECOWAS. Dr. Sanders received her doctorate degree from Pittsburgh’s Robert Morris University in information systems and communications and is known as a thought-leader on African issues ranging from national security to development, and political and economic issues. She has a particular focus on the SMEs and the Africa Diaspora, and the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), which is the global international consensus document to combat poverty issues. Dr. Sanders has testified before the U.S. Congress on many of these topics. Sanders is the recipient of the U.S. military’s joint Chiefs of Staff Award, the highest U.S. military honor given to a civilian; serves on the U.S. Trade Representative Africa Advisory Committees; is a member of the prestigious Academy of Diplomacy of former senior U.S. Government officials; is the recipient of the Presidential Medal of Honor from Congo; and has six Department of State Awards (Superior and Meritorious). Sanders also is a Distinguished Public Service Scholar at RMU, has two Master’s Degrees (International Relations-African Studies and Communications) from Ohio University, and is a Visiting Scholar under the CIC Woodrow Wilson Program. Her first book, The Legendary Uli Women of Nigeria, www.bit.ly/UliBook-SummaryPhotos, is also available on amazon.com, and her TEDxTalk VCU on Uli is available at http://bit.ly/TEDXTalkUliwithVideo
