SystemDomain, Inc. Made the list of "Top20 Most Promising Enterprise Security Solution Providers 2017"
SystemDomain provides consulting to implement and integrate end to end Cyber Security solutions to address the cyber vulnerabilities and threats across the enterprises i.e. Information Systems, Network, Database, Physical Access, Access Control and Management, Cloud, Mobile. SystemDomain's solutions and professional services help protect the customers, shareholders, and employees of the corporations in cost effective and efficient manner and also provides the business intelligence for proactive monitoring of Critical Cyber Assets.
“It is an honor to be recognized by SiliconIndia as most Promising Enterprise Security Solution Providers 2017. We will continue to build upon our promise to provide best-in-class solutions and services", said Shubhi Garg, President, SystemDomain, Inc.
SystemDomain offers state-of-the-art solutions in Risk Management such as:
Threat Detection & Response, Cyber Security Operations, Security & Behavioral Analytics, Fraud Intelligence Services, Governance Risk & Compliance, IT & Security Risk Management, Regulatory & Corporate Compliance Management, Audit Management, Business Resiliency, Third Party Governance, and Public Sector Solutions.
About SYSTEMDOMAIN, INC.
SystemDomain is an IT Consulting firm based in IL with a focus in Cyber Security & Risk Management, Digital, Cloud, Data Analytics and Professional Services (such as Enterprise Architecture, Database, Network Management, ERP, CRM, Cloud and Digital Transformation). SystemDomain strives to connect with their customers, clients, and partners with an unbeatable portfolio of solutions to leverage critical trends such as big data & analytics, social business, and security. SDI has offshore software development and support centers for clients who are interested in cost-effective services.
About SiliconIndia
SiliconIndia is the largest community of Indian professionals featuring technology, Business, and entrepreneur news.
Its editorial team reports on Business and Technology news for their network members and visitors. SiliconIndia is the biggest producer of technology news in India and distributes globally.
