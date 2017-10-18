evvnt announces partnership with Eventrii
eventrii enables customers to create events, issue online invitations to guests and allows them to respond using their free RSVP Online service. Users can register their details with the site and create an online event before sending out free online invitations. eventrii offers users an innovative twist by allowing Event Photo Sharing, which allows guests to take photos of the event and upload them to the event page for the approval of the organiser. Event Photo sharing allows the guests to reminisce and reconnect again by viewing the special moments of the event. For more information, visit http://www.eventrii.com/.
Theo & Daniel, directors of eventrii, stated:
eventrii are delighted to announce a new partnership with evvnt, which presents a new marketing space, that is shaping the way we deliver events. Reporting on marketing performance in relation to your strategy is key to success and brings clear transparency to results, which will give our customers the ability to identify what really works and then focus their efforts. This is a fantastic opportunity for us and our customers, to reach a market with minimum effort but more precision. We look forward to providing this new global marketing dimension to our customers.
Add Event Technology
As a result of the partnership, evvnt will supply its event distribution Plug-in to eventrii, allowing their customers to access evvnt’s conference listings via eventrii’s platform.
This technology will help to grow event audiences globally and locally as evvnt is opening access to its 4,000+ publisher network to all event organisers, helping them access new hyperlocal event audiences in a click.
Richard Green, CEO and founder of evvnt, said:
This new site is set for greatness with a dynamic team who have a genuine desire to improve the event industry and drive registrations and better event discovery. Wishing eventrii the very best of luck for 2018.
About evvnt – evvnt enables people all over the world to fill their events utilising the most effective event listing sites on the web. Every minute, with little more than a click, more events and conferences appear in listings, in search engines and on mobile – discoverable by both category and location. With next to no effort customers of evvnt get better attendance, while consumers find events they previously had no idea existed. The evvnt platform creates events awareness and momentum in organic search, mobile and social streams via a customised network on listing sites and feeds, maximising exposure prior to any event. To date customers in 139 countries worldwide have submitted over 2.5m event listings generating millions clicks to ticketing and registration pages. Learn more at www.evvnt.com.
