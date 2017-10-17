evvnt announces partnership with Eventerprise
LONDON, UK, September 27, 2017 – evvnt announced today they partnered with Swiss-registered global events platform Eventerprise to introduce a new service for their event clients. Eventerprise users will now be able to find new events using evvnt’s new discovery technology. evvnt’s white label plugin allows Eventerprise clients to access all of evvnt’s conference listings and enables them to find relevant information for their projects. Moreover, event organizers will be able to submit their event to evvnt’s network of multiple targeted listing sites in a click, which drives event registration and ticket conversions. The exclusive partnership represents both side’s growing commitment to supporting local events and marks another tactical expansion of evvnt’s global reach.
About Eventerprise – Eventerprise is a global platform that connects event service, product, and venue providers (event suppliers) with potential clients around the world. Event suppliers can showcase their unique offerings, key strengths, and customer feedback via powerful interactive business profiles that allow clients to compare, review and connect with them on one trusted platform. Learn more at www.eventerprise.com.
About evvnt – evvnt enables people all over the world to fill their events utilising the most effective event listing sites on the web. Every minute, with little more than a click, more events and conferences appear in listings, in search engines and on mobile – discoverable by both category and location. With next to no effort customers of evvnt get better attendance, while consumers find events they previously had no idea existed. To date customers in 139 countries worldwide have submitted over 2.5m event listings generating millions clicks to ticketing and registration pages. Learn more at www.evvnt.com.
As a result of the partnership, evvnt will supply its event distribution Plug-in to Eventerprise, allowing their customers to access evvnt’s conference listings via Eventerprise’s platform.
This technology will help to grow event audiences globally and locally as evvnt is opening access to its 4,000+ publisher network to all event organisers, helping them access new hyperlocal event audiences in a click.
Charlie Wright, Co-founder of Eventerprise says:
“The digital revolution will take no prisoners and a fragmented and disconnected events industry will not be spared, and so we are delighted to align our complimentary event technology”
Richard Green, CEO and founder of evvnt stated:
“Eventerprise is a high growth events technology company that is committed to supporting the success of events organisers via exceptional tools, we are delighted they chose evvnt for event marketing and we look forward to servicing their growing global customer base.”
