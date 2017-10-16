evvnt acquires industry-focused website eventjuice
evvnt CEO Richard Green has confirmed they will wind down the crowdfunding service on eventjuice and instead refocus the brand on providing low cost event marketing services. eventjuice will continue as an event industry blog producing high quality, industry leading content to help organise better events, and will now provide a place for event organisers to promote their events with instant access tools to turn education into action.
eventjuice founder Michael Chidzey said:
“I started eventjuice to help readers organise better events. Millions of views later, I’m proud to announce that eventjuice will be joining the evvnt family and will end up helping even more people. Building and running eventjuice has been a wonderful, memorable experience. I’d like to take this opportunity to thank all the event experts for contributing to the site over the years, and regular readers for inviting eventjuice onto their laptops and phones.“
eventjuice, launched in 2010, was one of the first event industry blogs to cover topics like event planning, online event management, event marketing and career advice for event professionals. The acquisition is a part of evvnt’s rapid international expansion plans, that has recently also seen them acquire Event.ly, EventSneaker and EventViva.
CEO of evvnt Richard Green said:
“Our mission as a company is to create successful events – not something we take lightly as we speak to to hundreds of event organisers each month who are challenged by multiple marketing platforms, tight budgets and limited amount of time. Education is a key part of evvnt’s core growth strategy and eventjuice will be another vehicle to communicate our commitment to best in class event industry advice to help event organisers”
evvnt have quickly refactored the site with a low cost entry level service that is aimed at local venues and event organisers who have regular events and struggle to find cost effective solutions.
