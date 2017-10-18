New Location of Exeter Orthodontics Offers Braces in Lansdale

Exeter Orthodontics has recently opened its eighth location in Eastern Pennsylvania.

LANSDALE, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, October 18, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Exeter Orthodontics, which offers high-quality, low-priced orthodontic care across Eastern Pennsylvania, recently opened its newest location in Lansdale. The Lansdale office marks the eighth location of the orthodontist practice.

Now, patients in Hatfield, Horsham, Montgomeryville, and Willow Grove can find affordable braces in Lansdale. Braces from Exeter Orthodontics cost only $3,995 and include x-rays, adjustments, retainers, and repairs.

In addition to braces, Exeter Orthodontics also offers Invisalign® aligners in Lansdale. Like traditional braces, Invisalign aligners cost only $3,995.

“Whether patients would like traditional braces or Invisalign aligners, they can find both at one low cost,” says Dr. John Pardini, orthodontist in Lansdale.

Lansdale area residents are encouraged to request an appointment with Exeter Orthodontics today: http://www.exeterorthodontics.com/request-appointment/.

About Exeter Orthodontics: For several years, Exeter Orthodontics, a Pennsylvania-based orthodontic practice, has offered area patients braces and Invisalign treatments for as low as $3,995. Its team of orthodontists remains dedicated to providing high quality care at an affordable price. Learn more at http://www.exeterorthodontics.com/.

