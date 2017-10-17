Supporting Cast, The Concert
A Tapestry of Music, Dance, and Laughter with Chilina Kennedy and Friends Honouring Jackie Richardson and others.
October 17, 2017
Toronto, ON – From the people who brought you #BackFortMac The Concert, Music Makes Miracles brings you Canadian-born Broadway star Chilina Kennedy and others, who will perform in PAL Canada Foundation’s Supporting Cast tribute concert on Monday, November 6, 2017. They will honour Jackie Richardson, Canada’s queen of soul, gospel, and blues, to recognize her outstanding community service across Canada, including her support of PAL Canada.
The concert will take place at Trinity St. Paul’s Centre For Faith, Justice and the Arts at 427 Bloor St. West in Toronto.
The concert will also pay in memoriam tributes to the late opera star Maureen Forrester, and Michael Burgess who was widely known as the star of the Canadian production of the musical Les Misérables. John Arpin, one of the world’s foremost ragtime pianists, will be remembered in recognition of this year’s 100th anniversary of composer Scott Joplin, along with Bill Orlowski, founder of Canada’s National Tap Dance Company. All of these artists had a close relationship with PAL Canada Foundation and supported its good work.
PAL Canada Foundation President Jeff Braunstein said, “PAL Canada wants Canadians to recognize the benevolent contributions of artists to their country. They are not just performers or painters or writers, they are ambassadors for our country, and their significant philanthropic work within our own communities is rarely recognized or acknowledged. We have chosen to honour Jackie Richardson for she has spent her entire career giving back to her community, and we believe that her type of philanthropy truly deserves honouring”.
The evening will feature performances by Kim Richardson, Matt Dusk, Kayla Diamond, Thom Allison, Travis Knights, Attila Fias Louise Camilleri, Mark Camilleri, and COSI (Centre for Opera Studies in Italy). Chilina Kennedy, the Broadway star of “Beautiful – The Carole King Story,” who appeared in the touring performance in Toronto this past summer, said she is “thrilled to return to Toronto to support an organization that is near and dear to my heart. As an artist, I know I am truly fortunate with my current success. I also know that many of my friends and colleagues in the arts aren’t as lucky as I have been, and often end up needing support systems like PAL Canada’s Supporting Cast Outreach program.”
PAL Canada’s mandate is to work to alleviate the consequences of poverty, isolation and housing challenges among senior and disadvantaged members of Canada’s professional artists’ community. It is the umbrella organization representing eight locations across the country with chapters in Halifax, Ottawa, Toronto, Stratford, Winnipeg, Edmonton, Calgary, and Vancouver. On March 9, 2016, PAL Canada Foundation was honored with the 2016 Humanitarian Award from the Academy of Canadian Cinema and Television.
About 62 percent of Canadian artists earn less than $20,000 annually, and over the years PAL Canada has assisted many well-known Canadian entertainers who fell on hard times in their senior years.
PAL Canada’s goal is to expand its outreach to the many senior and disadvantaged artists who are isolated, many of whom find themselves in desperate situations in later stages of their lives.
The Foundation’s mission is to make these types of occurrences in our artistic community less common, but when they do occur, our goal is to ensure we have the human and financial resources available to help them.
Tickets: $25.00, $35.00 & $50.00
Available online at: palcanada.org
For More Information and Sponsorship Opportunities: PAL Canada Foundation | Adrian Luces | Executive Director | 416-688-8389 | ed@palcanada.org | Charitable Reg No: 89788 0902 RR0001
Adrian Luces
PAL Canada Foundation
416-688-8389
