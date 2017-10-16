Robotic Lawn Mower: Market Analysis and Growth Opportunity Assessment by Arizton Advisory & Intelligence

Arizton Advisory and Intelligence Robotic Lawn Mower Research Scope Robotic Lawn Mower Market Research Report

The global robotic lawn mower market is expected to cross $2 billion by 2022. Major vendors in the global market are Robomow, GGP, Husqvarna, Robert Bosch, ZCS

The trend is shifting toward commercial robotic lawn mowers. In the near future heavy duty robotic lawn mower will dominate the market” — Tim - Senior Consultant at Arizton

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A robotic lawn mower is a service robot. It is used for mow yards, gardens, lawns, parks, golf courses, and other commercial spaces. An autonomous mower functions without human intervention within a defined area closed by a perimeter wire. It is fitted with a navigation system that enables the device to track the area required to be mowed, cutting equipment that is the main functional unit of the device, two-way interactions with the user, and an efficient energy management system.

The global robotic lawn mower market is expected to cross $2 billion by 2022. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 17% in terms of revenue and approximately 20% in terms of shipment during the forecast period. The rise in end-users’ disposable income has increased their purchasing power, thereby boosting replacement demand in the market.

The report provides a holistic view of the global robotic lawn mower market, the companies involved in the market, and the factors driving its growth. The report also provides information on some of the latest trends that have started to surface and are likely to become strong market driving forces over the next five years. This report also provides the Porter’s Five Forces analysis along with a description of each force and its impact on the market. Further, the report also provides complete value chain analysis of the global robotic lawn mower market.

Robotic Lawn Mower Market: Key Vendor Analysis

The global robotic lawn mower market is highly concentrated with a limited number of small and large-sized players, and the competition among these players is intense. Market concentration in developed countries such as Europe is high, while the market is more fragmented in developing countries such as APAC because of the presence of local vendors who provide low-cost robotic lawn mowers. Major vendors in the global market are Friendly Robotic/Robomow, Global Garden Products, Husqvarna, Robert Bosch, Zucchetti Centro Sistemi.

Other prominent vendors in the market include AL-KO, Belrobotics, Deere & Co., E. ZICOM, Hangzhou Favor Robot Technology, Hitachi, Honda, Kobi, LG, Linea Tielle, Mamirobot, Milagrow HumanTech, MTD Products, Positec Tool, and STIHL.

Robotic Lawn Mower: Market Dynamics

Preference of smart robotic technologies and adoption of smart home to drive the market

Increased adoption of smart robotic technologies among end-users across the world is the latest trend that is going to bolster the market growth. In addition, the growth in the value of green spaces and green roofs worldwide, and the adoption of smart home concept is also having a positive effect on the market growth. Decreased time for household activities and growth of aging population, increased promotional and marketing activities resulting in the better visibility of different products are among the other driving factors that are likely to impact the market. Also, growth in the professional landscaping services industry and increased replacement of old lawn mowers with robotic lawn mowers to overcome the safety hazards are the other factors that will push the market growth during the forecast period. The report further analyses the factors that are going to emerge as challenges for the market such as high cost of branded high-end models and increasing competition from Chinese vendors.

The demand for garden equipment is fuelled by factors such as an increase in income level, rise in consumer awareness, increase in aging population, and an increased zeal for backyard beautification. In developed countries, the growth in the construction industry will contribute to the demand for robotic lawn mowers. New construction will further drive the demand for new residences, which are likely to drive the demand for robotic lawn mowers. In developing countries, the construction of golf courses, public gardens and parks, and commercial business complexes drive the growth of the market. The demand will be fuelled by the commercial segment where aesthetic appeal is an important area of consideration. The growth in the unit consumption will increase; however, revenue growth will be hindered by declining prices of robotic mowers during the forecast period. Also, the robotic lawn mower market is increasingly getting commoditized with many low-cost models being introduced in the market on the regular basis.

View market snapshot before purchasing: https://arizton.com/reports/smarttech-market-analysis/robotic-lawn-mower-market

Robotic Lawn Mower Market: Geographical Analysis

Europe to remain the leader both in terms of revenue and shipment

The report provides the market size of major regions such as APAC, Europe, North America and RoW. The penetration of robotic lawn mowers in the European countries such as Sweden, Germany, France, the UK, Denmark, Austria. Robotic lawn mower market in Europe will continue to dominate the global robotic lawn mower market, and is likely to account for market shares of 54.37% and 56.53% in terms of revenue and volume, respectively, in 2022 due to the rising popularity of robotic lawn mowers and declining per unit price of these devices. The market in North America region will be the second largest led by the US market. The robotic lawn mower market in APAC is characterized by the demand for low-cost robotic lawn mowers with autonomy in functioning and navigating. Further, as smart homes market in APAC is likely to grow, the robotic lawn mower market is also expected to increase.