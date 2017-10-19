Arizona Corporate Whistleblower Center Now Urges an Employee of a Nursing Home in Arizona to Call About Rewards If Their Employer Is Overbilling Medicare For a Facility That is Short Staffed

What we are talking about here is a healthcare facility in Arizona that is so short-staffed patients are dying because they are not receiving the proper care. ” — Arizona Corporate Whistleblower Center

WASHINGTON, DC, USA, October 19, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Arizona Corporate Whistleblower Center says, “We are urging an employee of a nursing home, rehab center or skilled nursing facility anywhere in Arizona to call us anytime at 866-714-6466 if their employer is billing Medicare as if it is fully staffed when in reality it is not. What we are talking about here is a healthcare facility in Arizona that is so short-staffed patients are dying because they are not receiving the proper care. The whistleblower rewards for this specific type of information can potentially be in the hundreds of thousands of dollars or more as we would like to discuss." http://Arizona.CorporateWhistleblower.Com

The types of healthcare workers in Arizona the Arizona Corporate Whistleblower would like to hear from about federal whistleblower rewards include potential whistleblowers who have proof of the following:

* An employee at a nursing home that overbilling Medicare as if it has enough staff members to meet Medicare's minimum standards as far as hours per day of treatment per patient-when in reality the-facility is understaffed and patients are being hospitalized or dying prematurely because of the poor quality of care being provided.

* A nursing home employee who can prove their employer is routinely forcing Medicare patients to undergo medically unnecessary tests or procedures. The nursing home could be located anywhere in Arizona including Phoenix, Tucson, Mesa, Chandler, Glendale, Gilbert, Tempe. Peoria, or Prescott.

* An employee at a skilled nursing facility or rehab center that is forcing Medicare patients to undergo medically unnecessary rehab or therapy every day, or almost every day.

* An employee of a nursing home, rehab center of skilled nursing facility anywhere in Arizona that is routinely up-coding their billing to Medicare to the highest reimbursement levels beyond what the actual treatment that was provided.



The Arizona Corporate Whistleblower Center is saying, “If you are a healthcare worker in Arizona and your employer is overbilling Medicare every day for untruthful staffing levels, or unwarranted medical procedures please call us anytime at 866-714-6466 and allow us to explain how the federal whistleblower reward system works. The wrongdoing must involve at least a million dollars for a whistleblower to get properly compensated. Why sit on a potentially winning lotto ticket without ever knowing what it might be worth?" http://Arizona.CorporateWhistleblower.Com

Simple rules for a whistleblower from the Arizona Corporate Whistleblower Center: Do not go to the government first if you are a potential whistleblower with substantial proof of wrongdoing. The Arizona Corporate Whistleblower Center says, “Major whistleblowers frequently go to the government thinking they will help. It’s a huge mistake. Do not go to the news media with your whistleblower information. Public revelation of a whistleblower’s information could destroy any prospect for a reward. Do not try to force a company/employer or individual to come clean about significant Medicare fraud, overbilling the federal government for services never rendered, multi-million dollar state or federal tax evasion, or a Arizona based company falsely claiming to be a minority owned business to get preferential treatment on federal or state projects. Come to us first, tell us what type of information you have, and if we think it’s sufficient, we will help you with a focus on you getting rewarded.”

Unlike any group in the US the Corporate Whistleblower Center can assist a potential whistleblower with packaging or building out their information to potentially increase the reward potential. They will also provide the whistleblower with access to some of the most skilled whistleblower attorneys in the nation. For more information a possible whistleblower with substantial proof of wrongdoing in Arizona can contact the Whistleblower Center at 866-714-6466 or contact them via their website at http://Arizona.CorporateWhistleBlower.Com.



