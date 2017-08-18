Issued by Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd.

Corporate Entertainments Global Market 2017 Key Players,Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2022

Global Corporate Entertainment Market

This report studies the global Corporate Entertainment market, analyzes and researches the Corporate Entertainment development status and forecast in United States, EU, Japan, China, India and Southeast Asia. This report focuses on the top players in global market, like 
Cvent 
DNA Entertainment Networks 
Eventive Marketing 
Quintessentially Events 
WPP 
Bassett Events 
BERKELEY CITY CLUB 
Eventbrite 
XING 
Wizcraft

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers 
United States 
EU 
Japan 
China 
India 
Southeast Asia

Market segment by Type, Corporate Entertainment can be split into 
Conventions 
Retreats 
Office parties

Market segment by Application, Corporate Entertainment can be split into 
Young people 
Middle-aged people

Table of Contents-Key Points Covered

Global Corporate Entertainment Market Size, Status and Forecast 2022 
1 Industry Overview of Corporate Entertainment 
1.1 Corporate Entertainment Market Overview 
1.1.1 Corporate Entertainment Product Scope 
1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook 
1.2 Global Corporate Entertainment Market Size and Analysis by Regions 
1.2.1 United States 
1.2.2 EU 
1.2.3 Japan 
1.2.4 China 
1.2.5 India 
1.2.6 Southeast Asia 
1.3 Corporate Entertainment Market by Type 
1.3.1 Conventions 
1.3.2 Retreats 
1.3.3 Office parties 
1.4 Corporate Entertainment Market by End Users/Application 
1.4.1 Young people 
1.4.2 Middle-aged people

2 Global Corporate Entertainment Competition Analysis by Players 
2.1 Corporate Entertainment Market Size (Value) by Players (2016 and 2017) 
2.2 Competitive Status and Trend 
2.2.1 Market Concentration Rate 
2.2.2 Product/Service Differences 
2.2.3 New Entrants 
2.2.4 The Technology Trends in Future

3 Company (Top Players) Profiles 
3.1 Cvent 
3.1.1 Company Profile 
3.1.2 Main Business/Business Overview 
3.1.3 Products, Services and Solutions 
3.1.4 Corporate Entertainment Revenue (Value) (2012-2017) 
3.1.5 Recent Developments 
3.2 DNA Entertainment Networks 
3.2.1 Company Profile 
3.2.2 Main Business/Business Overview 
3.2.3 Products, Services and Solutions 
3.2.4 Corporate Entertainment Revenue (Value) (2012-2017) 
3.2.5 Recent Developments 
3.3 Eventive Marketing 
3.3.1 Company Profile 
3.3.2 Main Business/Business Overview 
3.3.3 Products, Services and Solutions 
3.3.4 Corporate Entertainment Revenue (Value) (2012-2017) 
3.3.5 Recent Developments 
3.4 Quintessentially Events 
3.4.1 Company Profile 
3.4.2 Main Business/Business Overview 
3.4.3 Products, Services and Solutions 
3.4.4 Corporate Entertainment Revenue (Value) (2012-2017) 
3.4.5 Recent Developments 
3.5 WPP 
3.5.1 Company Profile 
3.5.2 Main Business/Business Overview 
3.5.3 Products, Services and Solutions 
3.5.4 Corporate Entertainment Revenue (Value) (2012-2017) 
3.5.5 Recent Developments 
3.6 Bassett Events 
3.6.1 Company Profile 
3.6.2 Main Business/Business Overview 
3.6.3 Products, Services and Solutions 
3.6.4 Corporate Entertainment Revenue (Value) (2012-2017) 
3.6.5 Recent Developments 
3.7 BERKELEY CITY CLUB 
3.7.1 Company Profile 
3.7.2 Main Business/Business Overview 
3.7.3 Products, Services and Solutions 
3.7.4 Corporate Entertainment Revenue (Value) (2012-2017) 
3.7.5 Recent Developments 
3.8 Eventbrite 
3.8.1 Company Profile 
3.8.2 Main Business/Business Overview 
3.8.3 Products, Services and Solutions 
3.8.4 Corporate Entertainment Revenue (Value) (2012-2017) 
3.8.5 Recent Developments 
3.9 XING 
3.9.1 Company Profile 
3.9.2 Main Business/Business Overview 
3.9.3 Products, Services and Solutions 
3.9.4 Corporate Entertainment Revenue (Value) (2012-2017) 
3.9.5 Recent Developments 
3.10 Wizcraft 
3.10.1 Company Profile 
3.10.2 Main Business/Business Overview 
3.10.3 Products, Services and Solutions 
3.10.4 Corporate Entertainment Revenue (Value) (2012-2017) 
3.10.5 Recent Developments

Continued…….

