eGRC (Enterprise Governance, Risk, And Compliance) Global Market 2017 Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2022

Global eGRC Market

Market Analysis Research Report on “Global EGRC Market 2017 Industry Growth, Size, Trends, Share, Opportunities and Forecast to 2022” to their research database

PUNE, INDIA , August 18, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global eGRC (Enterprise Governance, Risk, And Compliance) Market

This report studies the global eGRC market, analyzes and researches the eGRC development status and forecast in United States, EU, Japan, China, India and Southeast Asia. This report focuses on the top players in global market, like

Microsoft (Washington, US)

BWise (Rosmalen, Netherlands)

SAS Institute Inc. (North Carolina, US)

IBM Corporation (New York, US)

FIS (Florida, US)

Thomson Reuters (New York, US)

Wolters Kluwer (Alphen aan den Rijn, Netherlands)

MetricStream Inc. (California, US)

EMC Corporation (Massachusetts, US)

Oracle (California, US)

SAP SE (Walldorf, Germany)

Request a Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/1695392-global-egrc-market-size-status-and-forecast-2022

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

EU

Japan

China

India

Southeast Asia

Market segment by Type, eGRC can be split into

By Component

By Software Technology

By Deployment Type

By Organization Size

Market segment by Application, eGRC can be split into

Banking, Financial Services & Insurance (BFSI)

Consumer Goods & Retail

IT & Telecom

Energy

Healthcare

Government

Manufacturing

Education & Academics

To enquire about this report visit @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/1695392-global-egrc-market-size-status-and-forecast-2022

Table of Contents-Key Points Covered

Global eGRC Market Size, Status and Forecast 2022

1 Industry Overview of eGRC

1.1 eGRC Market Overview

1.1.1 eGRC Product Scope

1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global eGRC Market Size and Analysis by Regions

1.2.1 United States

1.2.2 EU

1.2.3 Japan

1.2.4 China

1.2.5 India

1.2.6 Southeast Asia

1.3 eGRC Market by Type

1.3.1 By Component

1.3.2 By Software Technology

1.3.3 By Deployment Type

1.3.4 By Organization Size

1.4 eGRC Market by End Users/Application

1.4.1 Banking, Financial Services & Insurance (BFSI)

1.4.2 Consumer Goods & Retail

1.4.3 IT & Telecom

1.4.4 Energy

1.4.5 Healthcare

1.4.6 Government

1.4.7 Manufacturing

1.4.8 Education & Academics

2 Global eGRC Competition Analysis by Players

2.1 eGRC Market Size (Value) by Players (2016 and 2017)

2.2 Competitive Status and Trend

2.2.1 Market Concentration Rate

2.2.2 Product/Service Differences

2.2.3 New Entrants

2.2.4 The Technology Trends in Future

3 Company (Top Players) Profiles

3.1 Microsoft (Washington, US)

3.1.1 Company Profile

3.1.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.1.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.1.4 eGRC Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)

3.1.5 Recent Developments

3.2 BWise (Rosmalen, Netherlands)

3.2.1 Company Profile

3.2.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.2.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.2.4 eGRC Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)

3.2.5 Recent Developments

3.3 SAS Institute Inc. (North Carolina, US)

3.3.1 Company Profile

3.3.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.3.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.3.4 eGRC Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)

3.3.5 Recent Developments

3.4 IBM Corporation (New York, US)

3.4.1 Company Profile

3.4.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.4.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.4.4 eGRC Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)

3.4.5 Recent Developments

3.5 FIS (Florida, US)

3.5.1 Company Profile

3.5.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.5.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.5.4 eGRC Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)

3.5.5 Recent Developments

3.6 Thomson Reuters (New York, US)

3.6.1 Company Profile

3.6.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.6.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.6.4 eGRC Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)

3.6.5 Recent Developments

3.7 Wolters Kluwer (Alphen aan den Rijn, Netherlands)

3.7.1 Company Profile

3.7.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.7.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.7.4 eGRC Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)

3.7.5 Recent Developments

3.8 MetricStream Inc. (California, US)

3.8.1 Company Profile

3.8.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.8.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.8.4 eGRC Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)

3.8.5 Recent Developments

3.9 EMC Corporation (Massachusetts, US)

3.9.1 Company Profile

3.9.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.9.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.9.4 eGRC Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)

3.9.5 Recent Developments

3.10 Oracle (California, US)

3.10.1 Company Profile

3.10.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.10.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.10.4 eGRC Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)

3.10.5 Recent Developments

3.11 SAP SE (Walldorf, Germany)

Continued………

Buy Now@ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=1695392