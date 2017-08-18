Issued by Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd.

eGRC (Enterprise Governance, Risk, And Compliance) Global Market 2017 Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2022

Global eGRC Market

Market Analysis Research Report on “Global EGRC Market 2017 Industry Growth, Size, Trends, Share, Opportunities and Forecast to 2022” to their research database

PUNE, INDIA , August 18, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global eGRC (Enterprise Governance, Risk, And Compliance) Market

This report studies the global eGRC market, analyzes and researches the eGRC development status and forecast in United States, EU, Japan, China, India and Southeast Asia. This report focuses on the top players in global market, like 
Microsoft (Washington, US) 
BWise (Rosmalen, Netherlands) 
SAS Institute Inc. (North Carolina, US) 
IBM Corporation (New York, US) 
FIS (Florida, US) 
Thomson Reuters (New York, US) 
Wolters Kluwer (Alphen aan den Rijn, Netherlands) 
MetricStream Inc. (California, US) 
EMC Corporation (Massachusetts, US) 
Oracle (California, US) 
SAP SE (Walldorf, Germany)

Request a Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/1695392-global-egrc-market-size-status-and-forecast-2022

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers 
United States 
EU 
Japan 
China 
India 
Southeast Asia

Market segment by Type, eGRC can be split into 
By Component 
By Software Technology 
By Deployment Type 
By Organization Size

Market segment by Application, eGRC can be split into 
Banking, Financial Services & Insurance (BFSI) 
Consumer Goods & Retail 
IT & Telecom 
Energy 
Healthcare 
Government 
Manufacturing 
Education & Academics

To enquire about this report visit @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/1695392-global-egrc-market-size-status-and-forecast-2022

Table of Contents-Key Points Covered

Global eGRC Market Size, Status and Forecast 2022 
1 Industry Overview of eGRC 
1.1 eGRC Market Overview 
1.1.1 eGRC Product Scope 
1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook 
1.2 Global eGRC Market Size and Analysis by Regions 
1.2.1 United States 
1.2.2 EU 
1.2.3 Japan 
1.2.4 China 
1.2.5 India 
1.2.6 Southeast Asia 
1.3 eGRC Market by Type 
1.3.1 By Component 
1.3.2 By Software Technology 
1.3.3 By Deployment Type 
1.3.4 By Organization Size 
1.4 eGRC Market by End Users/Application 
1.4.1 Banking, Financial Services & Insurance (BFSI) 
1.4.2 Consumer Goods & Retail 
1.4.3 IT & Telecom 
1.4.4 Energy 
1.4.5 Healthcare 
1.4.6 Government 
1.4.7 Manufacturing 
1.4.8 Education & Academics

2 Global eGRC Competition Analysis by Players 
2.1 eGRC Market Size (Value) by Players (2016 and 2017) 
2.2 Competitive Status and Trend 
2.2.1 Market Concentration Rate 
2.2.2 Product/Service Differences 
2.2.3 New Entrants 
2.2.4 The Technology Trends in Future

3 Company (Top Players) Profiles 
3.1 Microsoft (Washington, US) 
3.1.1 Company Profile 
3.1.2 Main Business/Business Overview 
3.1.3 Products, Services and Solutions 
3.1.4 eGRC Revenue (Value) (2012-2017) 
3.1.5 Recent Developments 
3.2 BWise (Rosmalen, Netherlands) 
3.2.1 Company Profile 
3.2.2 Main Business/Business Overview 
3.2.3 Products, Services and Solutions 
3.2.4 eGRC Revenue (Value) (2012-2017) 
3.2.5 Recent Developments 
3.3 SAS Institute Inc. (North Carolina, US) 
3.3.1 Company Profile 
3.3.2 Main Business/Business Overview 
3.3.3 Products, Services and Solutions 
3.3.4 eGRC Revenue (Value) (2012-2017) 
3.3.5 Recent Developments 
3.4 IBM Corporation (New York, US) 
3.4.1 Company Profile 
3.4.2 Main Business/Business Overview 
3.4.3 Products, Services and Solutions 
3.4.4 eGRC Revenue (Value) (2012-2017) 
3.4.5 Recent Developments 
3.5 FIS (Florida, US) 
3.5.1 Company Profile 
3.5.2 Main Business/Business Overview 
3.5.3 Products, Services and Solutions 
3.5.4 eGRC Revenue (Value) (2012-2017) 
3.5.5 Recent Developments 
3.6 Thomson Reuters (New York, US) 
3.6.1 Company Profile 
3.6.2 Main Business/Business Overview 
3.6.3 Products, Services and Solutions 
3.6.4 eGRC Revenue (Value) (2012-2017) 
3.6.5 Recent Developments 
3.7 Wolters Kluwer (Alphen aan den Rijn, Netherlands) 
3.7.1 Company Profile 
3.7.2 Main Business/Business Overview 
3.7.3 Products, Services and Solutions 
3.7.4 eGRC Revenue (Value) (2012-2017) 
3.7.5 Recent Developments 
3.8 MetricStream Inc. (California, US) 
3.8.1 Company Profile 
3.8.2 Main Business/Business Overview 
3.8.3 Products, Services and Solutions 
3.8.4 eGRC Revenue (Value) (2012-2017) 
3.8.5 Recent Developments 
3.9 EMC Corporation (Massachusetts, US) 
3.9.1 Company Profile 
3.9.2 Main Business/Business Overview 
3.9.3 Products, Services and Solutions 
3.9.4 eGRC Revenue (Value) (2012-2017) 
3.9.5 Recent Developments 
3.10 Oracle (California, US) 
3.10.1 Company Profile 
3.10.2 Main Business/Business Overview 
3.10.3 Products, Services and Solutions 
3.10.4 eGRC Revenue (Value) (2012-2017) 
3.10.5 Recent Developments 
3.11 SAP SE (Walldorf, Germany)

Continued………

Buy Now@ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=1695392

  

Norah Trent
WiseGuy Research Consultants Pvt. Ltd.
+1 646 845 9349 / +44 208 133 9349
email us here

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Media, Advertising & PR, Social Media, Technology, World & Regional
Press Contact
Norah Trent
WiseGuy Research Consultants Pvt. Ltd.
+1 646 845 9349 / +44 208 133 9349
Share This Story
Company Details
Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd.
Office No. 528, Amanora Chambers,
Pune
411028
India
+1 646 845-9349/ +44-208-133-9346/ +1 339 368 6938
Visit Newsroom
About

Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Research Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, market research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe.

wiseguyreports

More From This Author
Alkaline Battery Global Market 2017 Key Players,Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2022
Global Wind Turbine Brakes Market By Regions, Types, Application and Forecast to 2022
Leather Chair Global Industry Sales, Supply and Consumption 2017 and Forecast to 2022
View All Stories From This Author