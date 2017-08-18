Dr. Cantrell perfects Smart TV Boxes Around the World

Dr. Cantrell unleashes his latest innovation, a Smart TV Box that literally updates every ten minutes.

Hudson, Florida: Dr. Cantrell unleashes his latest innovation, a Smart TV Box that literally updates every ten minutes. Not only does the content (what you can view) but the whole platform updates automatically. If the Company changes an Icon you receive the change in real time. Thanks to the Overlay Processor that Dr. Cantrell created, this processor named B-D.A.D (Binary Data Acceleration Dump) which enhances an android units operating power 5 times than the original bench test, has set a new industry standard around the world.

Dr. Cantrell's program has enhanced his Company's customer satisfaction percentage to a amazing 93%. Most companies of the same caliber (android and goggle tv boxes) satisfaction run approximately 48%. When we asked Dr. Cantrell, "What Makes Your Company so much Better?" Direct Quote: "We not only care about each customer we service, but we want to rid "THE WORLD" of paying for Cable TV, Satellite TV..Etc...., "

NBEETV INC, Dr. Cantrell and NBEETV's staff are the only people around that offer a direct solution to cut your cable and satellite tv bill by over $100.00 per month.

⦁ By 2020 the company estimates that over 1 million households will have at least one unit in their home that has the B-D.A.D processor.

⦁ By 2025 the company estimates that only 50% of home owners will still have pay cable service provider.

⦁ By 2018 35% of consumers in America will finally wake up and know there is a better solution than shelling out up to $180.00 a month just to watch TV on your current providers terms.

⦁ Currently the Company has full featured training videos accessible directly from the Unit, and provide free live training classes every Tues, Weds, and Thurs at their office location in Hudson, FL.

NBEETV INC (Nanny Bees TV) and FTVFL INC (Free TV For Life): This company has been developing Android TV Boxes, Smart TV Boxes, KODI TV Boxes and Google TV Boxes since 2011 and has had superior customer service and always maintained a Brick and Mortar location for customers to visit. Full Company Details at www.freetvforlife.tv and toll free (800) 752-6131.