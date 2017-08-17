Level Office named 94th fastest-growing U.S. company by Inc. Magazine

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, August 17, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Coworking company Level Office has been named the 94th fastest-growing private company in the U.S. by Inc. Magazine. With a three-year growth rate of 3982%, the Chicago-based company is also the third fastest-growing real estate company and the seventh fastest-growing Chicago company included on the magazine’s 2017 Inc. 5000 list.

“This honor is a credit to our value proposition of providing cool and affordable office space in great locations, to the amazing people on our team who have helped grow this business, and to our investors who provide the funds that made it possible,” said Bill Bennett, Founder of Level Office.

To be included on the Inc. 5000 list, companies must show that they have grown a minimum of ten-fold over the past three years. “During a stretch where the economy grew just 6.7 percent, that’s a result that most businesses could only dream of,” said Inc. Media President Eric Schurenberg. Other companies on the 2017 Inc. 5000 list include Microsoft, Under Armour, GoPro, and Grubhub.

With pricing of $99 a month for coworking memberships and starting at $349 for private offices, Level Office seeks to provide small businesses and entrepreneurs with high-caliber amenities that are typically only available to the largest companies, at a budget price. By purchasing the buildings where it operates, Level Office is able to invest in infrastructure improvements including fiber internet and custom-built suites for 10 to 100-person teams, all while keeping rents 30-50% lower than competitors.

“We are creating incredible experiences that people want to be part of, and we will continue to build on this great foundation as we take this company to the next level,” Bennett said.

About Level Office

Level Office provides fully-furnished, technology-equipped, and affordable workspace to small businesses, entrepreneurs, and enterprise companies. Level Office members have access to 17 locations in downtown Alexandria, Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas, Denver, Houston, Indianapolis, Jacksonville, Kansas City, Nashville, Pittsburgh, San Diego, and Seattle. For more information, please visit leveloffice.com.