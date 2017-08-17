Level Office purchases Downtown Nashville building

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, August 17, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- (Nashville, TN) August 16, 2017 — Coworking company Level Office is expanding into Downtown Nashville with the purchase of 501 Union Street. The Chicago-based company acquired the seven-story building on August 16 and plans to renovate it to provide modern and affordable workspace. Leasing is already underway for private offices, customized office suites, and coworking memberships.

“Small business growth in Nashville is accelerating, and we at Level Office are thrilled to offer local business owners and enterprise companies professional, flexible, and budget-friendly workspace in a fantastic location,” said Bill Bennett, Founder of Level Office.

Plans for the building include private offices and communal lounge areas with amenities such as an espresso bar, direct fiber internet, local beer on tap, and on-site administrative support. With pricing of $99 a month for coworking memberships and starting at $495 for private offices, Level Office seeks to provide small businesses and entrepreneurs with high-caliber amenities that are typically only available to the largest companies, at a budget price.

Built in 1974, the 88,812-square-foot building features seven floors of offices and a basement. By purchasing the buildings where it operates, Level Office is able to invest in infrastructure improvements including fiber internet and custom-built suites for 10 to 100-person teams, all while keeping rents 30-50% lower than competitors.

“We are impressed by Nashville’s supportive environment for small businesses,” Bennett said. “The city’s strong economic growth and diverse, creative community make it an ideal place for Level Office members to work.”

About Level Office

Level Office provides fully-furnished, technology-equipped, and affordable workspace to small businesses, entrepreneurs, and enterprise companies. Level Office members have access to 17 locations in downtown Alexandria, Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas, Denver, Houston, Indianapolis, Jacksonville, Kansas City, Nashville, Pittsburgh, San Diego, and Seattle. For more information, please visit leveloffice.com.