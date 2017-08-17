Female Director Scoops 5 Nominations in the Faith Focused 168 Film Festival
Writer-producer-director Laura Woodworth gathers award winning talent, including Grammy-nominated songwriter Michael Farren, for the short film “IN TUNE.”
Nominations were chosen by a jury of Hollywood filmmakers prominent in faith friendly films including actor-producer Kevin Sorbo (“HERCULES,” “GOD’S NOT DEAD”) and writer-producer Brian Bird (“THE CASE FOR CHRIST,” “WHEN CALLS THE HEART”), with others. “IN TUNE” received the following nominations in 168’s non-speed category:
• Best Write of Passage Film
• Best Director – Laura Woodworth
• Best Lead Actress – Audrey DeLeón
• Best Supporting Actor – Barry Clifton
• Best Supporting Actor – Samuel A. Woodworth
“IN TUNE” is about a success-driven violinist obsessed with avoiding the mistakes of her father. An injury leads to a desperate choice which threatens her career and future marriage and throws her into a crisis with God. With violin pieces performed live by lead actress Audrey DeLeón, the short film features original music written by Integrity Music artists Dustin Smith and Alisa Turner and Grammy-nominated, Dove Award winning songwriter Michael Farren, who is up for three more Dove Awards this year.
“In a day when so many young people feel orphaned and alone, “IN TUNE” offers a powerful portrayal of the Father’s love,” states director Laura Woodworth. With over a decade in the film and television industry (including the award winning television show THE STEVE & KATHY SHOW and the feature film “3 BLIND SAINTS”), “IN TUNE” is her first independent film project.
The Woodworth-helmed film was shot on the Arri Alexa Mini-Pro by award winning cinematographer Pietro Villani. Post-production color-grading was done by Roush Media known for their work on films “WAR ROOM” and “I’M NOT ASHAMED.” Woodworth reached back to her hometown of Kansas City, Missouri to bring on award winning sound supervisor, C.J. Drumeller. Her husband, Sam Woodworth, up for an award as supporting actor, is co-producer on the film, produced by the couple’s Los Angeles-based company, Source Entertainment.
Tickets for the film’s premiere are available at http://www.168film.com. For more information about “IN TUNE” and updates on other film festival submissions, visit http://www.intunethemovie.com.
About Laura Woodworth
Laura Woodworth is an award-winning screenwriter and producer-director with over a decade of experience in film, television and new media. CEO and co-producer of Source Entertainment with her husband Samuel A. Woodworth, she holds a Bachelor’s of Ministerial Studies from World Revival School of Ministry and completed post-graduate work at UCLA’s Professional Program in Film and Television Production. Woodworth resides in Los Angeles, California.
IMDb: http://www.imdb.com/name/nm2961897/?ref_=nv_sr_1
About Source Entertainment
Headed by the husband-wife team of Sam and Laura Woodworth, Source Entertainment focuses on productions of excellence with an entertainment value that inspires and engages audiences worldwide. It’s film “IN TUNE” is currently in the festival circuit. Other film projects include two feature film screenplays: the family friendly “RINGING IN CHRISTMAS” and “TWO KEYS,” an action drama about two teenage girls, an Israeli and a Palestinian, who form an unlikely friendship in the escalating violence of the Middle East. Both projects are written by Laura Woodworth and currently seeking financing as films in development. To find out more, visit http://sourceentertainment.life
