Worldwide Heart Transplant Industry is Projected to grow at a CAGR of ~11.2% by 2022

Market Research Future published a half cooked research report on Heart Transplant Market Forecast to 2022 – Market Analysis, Scope, Stake, Progress and Trends

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, August 17, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Heart Transplant Market Information, by surgery type (ventricular assist devices, total artificial hearts and others), by end user (hospital, cardiac institutes and others) - Forecast to 2022

The Global Heart Transplant Market is growing mainly due to the growing prevalence of heart failure, severe coronary artery diseases as well as augmented technological advancements transpired in the field of Heart Transplant. According to a recent study report published by the Market Research Future, The global market of Heart Transplant Market is booming and expected to grow modestly over the forecast period. The global Heart Transplant Market is forecasted to demonstrate a spectacular growth by 2022, surpassing its previous growth records in terms of value with a staggering CAGR during the anticipated period – 2017 – 2022.

Get a sample report at https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/1836 .

Advances made in surgical techniques, immunosuppressive modalities, and postoperative care has increased the market for heart transplant. The global heart transplant market has been evaluated as a growing market and it is expected that the market will touch high growth figures in future. Growing prevalence of Heart failures and heart related diseases are boosting the revenues in the heart transplantation sector per year. In recent years, due to less availability of donors has increased the investment for new technologies and this has created an increase in the new surgical techniques which is one of the factors driving the growth of the market. In the coming years, it is expected that the global heart transplant market will advance with higher growth rate as compared to previous years.

The potential donor heart must be compatible with the recipient's immune system to decrease the chance of problems with rejection. Insufficient availability of suitable donor’s pool is a paramount challenge confronted by the Heart Transplant Industry. Another challenge is complications of a heart transplant such as chance of problems with rejection. Rejection is immune system’s attacks on transplanted heart. Rejection can be controlled with powerful immunosuppressive medications. If there is not enough immunosuppression the organ can reject acutely.

The endomyocardial biopsy is considered as the gold standard for monitoring rejection. This is a simple operation for the experienced cardiologist and can be done as an outpatient procedure. There is a new high-tech analysis that can be done in a sample of blood that is very promising and much easier for the patient than the endomyocardial biopsy. This test looks at the expression of specific genes in cells in the blood. The amount of expression of key genes indicates whether or not rejection is occurring. While this method has not replaced the endomyocardial biopsy as the gold standard, it has decreased the frequency of biopsies for many patients.

Heart Transplant, also known as Cardiac Transplant, is a surgical transplant procedure performed on patients with end-stage heart failure or severe coronary artery disease when other medical or surgical treatments have failed. In Heart Transplant surgery patient’s affected or damaged heart is extracted and replaced with a healthy heart from a deceased donor. Mostly it is done on patients who have end-stage heart failure. Heart transplantation has emerged as a viable therapeutic strategy for some patients with end-stage heart disease by offering them extended survival and improved quality of life. Approximately 4000 heart transplantation procedures are performed annually worldwide.

Key Players for Global Heart Transplant Market:

Some of the key players in this market are:

• SynCardia Systems, LLC

• HeartWare

• Apaxis Medical, Inc.

• Calon Cardio

• Optum Inc.

• Thoratec Corporation

Make an Inquiry at https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/enquiry/1836 .

Heart Transplant Market Global Market - Competitive Analysis

Characterized by the presence of several well-established and small players, the global Market of Heart Transplant appears to be highly competitive. Well established players incorporate acquisition, collaboration, partnership, expansion, and technology launch in order to gain competitive advantage in this market and to maintain their market position. The Market demonstrates high growth potential which is likely to attract several new entrant in the market. Further resulting in intensified completion. Top players are investing heavily in R&D and clinical trials to develop effective heart transplant program which is comprehensive, advanced and state-of-the-art program. These hospitals strive to provide tailor-made transplant surgeries based on the ailments, age and other complications. With advanced diagnostics, and comprehensive rehabilitation schedule these hospitals ensure that patient has access to the best care at every stage of the transplant journey.

Heart Transplant Market Global Market - Segments

Global Heart Transplant Market is segmented in to 3 Key dynamics for an easy grasp and enhanced understanding.

Segmentation By Surgery Types : Comprises - Ventricular Assist Devices, Total Artificial Hearts and other.

Segmentation By End Users : Comprises - Hospitals, Cardiac institutes, Research Centers, laboratories and other.

Segmentation By Regions : Comprises Geographical regions - North America, Europe, APAC and Rest of the World.

Complete Report Available at https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/heart-transplant-market .

Heart Transplant Market Global Market - Regional Analysis

Globally North America is the largest market for heart transplant. The North American market for heart transplant is expected to reach to astronomical amounts attributed to the rising procurement of transplant diagnostic instruments among medical facilities. These instruments are considered one-time investment products and have longer shelf-life than consumables.

Europe is the second-largest market for heart transplant which is expected to grow at a substantial CAGR. Asia pacific region is expected to be fastest growing region in Heart transplant market. Although, APAC countries markets are expected to be matured, the industry is likely to find continuous growth for this market after a few years. The prevalence of the cardiovascular disease is increasing and decrease in heart rejection rates will enhance the growth of this market.

