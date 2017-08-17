Science Channel to Air Groundbreaking Show Exploring The Ever-Changing Technology Landscape
The family-friendly show will begin airing on November 18th, 2017 at 8:00 a.m. with back-to-back 30-minute episodes. The season will run 13 original shows over an eight-week period, giving the audience a fun-filled journey into the exciting world of technological innovators.
“This show is so important for the whole family, especially our young people,” said Julian V. Taylor, Creator and Executive Producer of Tomorrow’s World Today. “Technology has grown leaps and bounds over the past 10 years, and it’s our responsibility to present the public, and more importantly, our children and young adults with valid and engaging stories about tech advancements in our society; not only to educate, but to inspire the innovators of tomorrow,” said Taylor.
Taylor, who produced and starred in History Channel’s It’s How You Get There; executive and field produced Velocity’s South Beach Classics; and executive produced History Channel’s Volo, House of Cars, became inspired by BBC’s smash-hit, Tomorrow’s World, a show which ran for 38-years until 2003.
Taylor, a native of the UK, saw first-hand how legitimate and relative programming can inspire creativity. “I was always inspired by technology, and how it changed everyday life, and now we get to bring the same type of impact to the states, it’s really come full circle for me,” said Taylor.
On one of their first stops, the team will visit with The Research and Development Department (R&D) of a prominent energy company making strides in the solar module industry for commercial and residential customers. Through consistent innovation and definable solutions, viewers will learn more about solar energy and why it’s so critical to our sustainability.
The Tomorrow’s World Today crew will also head east to visit another pioneering R&D team at a New Jersey- based, family-owned solar business focusing on the core fundamentals of energy conservation and community engagement.
When the team of Tomorrow’s World Today isn’t traveling around the country discovering new innovations, studio production will be housed in one of the world’s largest innovation factories.
In addition to the show’s entertainingly educational storyline, a surprise twist in the narrative will follow the creation of the one of the world’s most sustainable theme parks.
Accord Productions, a Miami-based production firm, will begin filming Tomorrow’s World Today in August. The company is currently taking story submission ideas.
