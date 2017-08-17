IQ4I Research published a new report on “Contract Bio-manufacturing Services Global Market – Forecast To 2025"
Biomanufacturing includes complex process of manufacturing biologic molecules. Outsourcing to reduce the cost is driving the market growth.
There is a continued growth of biopharmaceutical market which is expected to nearly double in next 10 years. This will be a result of continued new product approvals, expansion of indications for current products which include less-developed countries becoming more affluent and increased drug demand of the aging population in the U.S. and other major pharmaceutical markets. Aging populations are at a high risk of developing chronic diseases such as cancer and arthritis and these diseases are being precisely targeted using biopharmaceuticals. Many blockbuster drugs losing their exclusivity are also giving room for many biosimilar (and bio-betters) companies to enter into the world’s biopharmaceuticals market subsequently attracting many CROs, CDMOs, and CMOs to enter into the picture. Hence, there is every reason to assume that future growth in biopharmaceutical outsourcing will continue at a minimum X% in western countries to about X% in Asian countries.
Contract manufacturing market was estimated region wise with segmental revenues for various end user groups such as diagnostics, research reagents and therapeutics. Total available manufacturing capacity was estimated with distinction between GMP vs. non-GMP, in-house vs. CMOs and clinical vs. commercial contract manufacturing. Key developments such as collaborations, capacity expansions and acquisitions were reported and analyzed.
In depth assessment of all segments and sub segments of contract biomanufacturing global market
Regional analysis of contract biomanufacturing global market
Market dynamics for contract manufacturing
Market sizing based on end users
Emerging trends and strategies
Market share analysis of major players in contract manufacturing global market.
Competitive landscape with regard to capacities for major CMOs
CMO service matrix based on type of cell culture techniques, revenues and employee size
