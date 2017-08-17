Hybrid Adhesives & Hybrid Sealants Market worth 7.54 Bn USD by 2022

Hybrid Adhesives

The report, now available on ASDReports, "Hybrid Adhesives & Hybrid Sealants Market by Resin Type (MS Polymer Hybrid, Epoxy-Polyurethane, Epoxy-Cyanoacrylate), Application (Building & Construction, Automotive & Transportation, Industrial Assembly), and Region - Global Forecast to 2022", The hybrid adhesives & hybrid sealants market is projected to grow from USD 4.60 Billion in 2016 to USD 7.54 Billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 8.6% during the forecast period.

Hybrid adhesives & hybrid sealants are the new generation adhesives & sealants developed on the basis of the best properties within two or more families of polymeric resins. These are manufactured by blending one polymeric resin with other resins to offer enhanced capabilities such as improved flexibility/elongation, impact/thermal cycling resistance, peel strength, and long-term durability.

Among resins, the MS polymer hybrid segment is expected to lead the hybrid adhesives & hybrid sealants market

The MS polymer hybrid segment in the global hybrid adhesives & hybrid sealants market is expected to lead during the forecast period. This is due to the improved performance and properties of MS polymer hybrid adhesives & hybrid sealants that do not require the use of primers or adhesion promoters before adhesive application. A clean surface is enough to ensure good adhesion between the substrates as compared to conventional resin adhesives & sealants. These are used as universal seam sealers or adhesives for construction, automotive, industrial, and marine applications.

The building & construction application in the hybrid adhesives & hybrid sealants market is expected to lead the market during the forecast period, 2017 to 2022. The building & construction application accounted for the largest market share of hybrid adhesives & hybrid sealants market globally in 2016. Hybrid adhesives & hybrid sealants are used in a wide range of sub-applications in the building & construction industry such as flooring, tiling, waterproofing, carpet layment, wall covering, insulation, roofing, civil operations, facade, parquet, and others. These are gaining importance in the construction industry for use in bonding, renovation, and maintenance & repair of residential & commercial buildings as well as for civil engineering applications.

The Asia Pacific hybrid adhesives & sealants market is expected to lead during the forecast period, which can be attributed to the rising demand for hybrid adhesives & hybrid sealants from economies in the Asia Pacific region, which include countries such as India, China, South Korea, Vietnam, Taiwan, and Singapore, among others. Moreover, factors such as the improving standards of living and rising per capita incomes in the countries of the Asia Pacific region are also fueling the growth of the Asia Pacific hybrid adhesives & hybrid sealants market.

Soudal (Belgium), Bostik (France), Sika AG (Switzerland), Wacker Chemie AG (Germany), Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (Germany), 3M Company (U.S.), Tremco illbruck GmbH & Co. KG. (Germany), H.B. Fuller (U.S.), Illinois Tool Works Incorporation (U.S.), and Kisling AG (Switzerland) are the key players operating in the hybrid adhesives & hybrid sealants market.

