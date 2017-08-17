Global Duck Meats Market 2017 Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2022

Duck Meats -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis of Top Key Player Forecast To 2022

PUNE , MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, August 17, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Duck Meats Industry

Wiseguyreports.Com Adds “Duck Meats -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis of Top Key Player Forecast To 2022” To Its Research Database

This report studies Duck Meats in Global market, especially in North America, China, Europe, Southeast Asia, Japan and India, with production, revenue, consumption, import and export in these regions, from 2012 to 2016, and forecast to 2022.

This report focuses on top manufacturers in global market, with production, price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer, covering

Charoen Pokphand Foods PCL (Thailand)

AJC International (China)

Shandong Newhope Liuh (China)

Maple Leaf Farms (Canada)

Pepe's Ducks (Australia)

Courtin Hervouet (France)

TCH Group (France)

By types, the market can be split into

Fresh Duck Meats

Processed Duck Meats

By Application, the market can be split into

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Restaurants

Online Retailers

Other

By Regions, this report covers (we can add the regions/countries as you want)

North America

China

Europe

Southeast Asia

Japan

India

