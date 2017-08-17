Soft Robotics Named Mass Technology Leadership Council Finalist for the 20th Annual Technology Leadership Awards

Grasp the Possibilities with Soft Robotics What will you build today with Soft Robotics?

Panel of industry leaders recognizes Soft Robotics’ end-of-arm tooling and automation system as among the region’s most innovative robotic solutions.

This nomination is a continued validation of our technology and the impact it has had with automation customers around the globe.” — Carl Vause, CEO

CAMBRIDGE, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, August 17, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Soft Robotics Inc, a manufacturer of soft robotic gripping systems and automation solutions, has been named a finalist for the 2017 Mass Technology Leadership Council (TLC) Awards. Fourteen different award categories were announced reflecting the vitality, innovation, and importance of the region's technology industry.

Soft Robotics Inc. was selected for Innovative Tech of the Year: Robotics along with 6 River Systems, Piaggio Fast Forward, Riptide and Veo Robotics.

Soft Robotics designs and builds a new class of soft robotic grippers and control systems that can grasp items of varying size, shape, and weight with a single device. These end-of-arm tooling solutions enable industrial applications that previously were off limits to automation. The company’s customers represent the food & beverage, advanced manufacturing, and e-commerce industries, where automation is needed not only to address increasing market demand and labor scarcity but to manipulate the variable and fragile nature of the product.

“We are honored to be recognized as a MassTLC Award Finalist,” said Carl Vause, Soft Robotics’ CEO. “At Soft Robotics we have been tirelessly focused on unlocking the future of automation with our new class of gripping and automation systems. This nomination is a continued validation of our technology and the impact it has had with automation customers around the globe.”

Finalists were selected from hundreds of nominations, as judged by panels of industry leaders in each of the 14 categories. The pool of finalists will be further narrowed during the coming weeks. Winners will be announced at the MassTLC Leadership Awards Gala on September 14 at Boston's Seaport World Trade Center.

"Massachusetts is among the world's top regions engaged in creating whole new industries and markets while redefining existing ones," said MassTLC President Tom Hopcroft. "We produce visionary leaders and exciting, high-growth companies and startups that propel the state's economy. Ranging from robotics and the internet of things to products for financial or security operations, our 20th annual Technology Leadership Awards draws attention to the deep pool of talent, innovative spirit and determination that thrives in the Bay State."

