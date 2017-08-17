Global Artificial Intelligence in Manufacturing Market 2017 Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2022
Artificial Intelligence in Manufacturing Market 2017 Global Analysis, Growth, Trends and Opportunities Research Report Forecasting to 2022
PUNE, INDIA, August 17, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ --
Summary
This report studies the global Artificial Intelligence in Manufacturing market, analyzes and researches the Artificial Intelligence in Manufacturing development status and forecast in United States, EU, Japan, China, India and Southeast Asia. This report focuses on the top players in global market, like
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
Market segment by Type, Artificial Intelligence in Manufacturing can be split into
Table of Contents
Global Artificial Intelligence in Manufacturing Market Size, Status and Forecast 2022
1 Industry Overview of Artificial Intelligence in Manufacturing
1.1 Artificial Intelligence in Manufacturing Market Overview
1.1.1 Artificial Intelligence in Manufacturing Product Scope
1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook
1.2 Global Artificial Intelligence in Manufacturing Market Size and Analysis by Regions
1.2.1 United States
1.2.2 EU
1.2.3 Japan
1.2.4 China
1.2.5 India
1.2.6 Southeast Asia
1.3 Artificial Intelligence in Manufacturing Market by Type
1.3.1 Deep Learning
1.3.2 Computer Vision
1.3.3 Context Awareness
1.3.4 Natural Language Processing
1.4 Artificial Intelligence in Manufacturing Market by End Users/Application
1.4.1 Food Industry
1.4.2 Medical Industry
1.4.3 Chimical Industry
1.4.4 Energy Industry
1.4.5 Electronic Industry
1.4.6 Automobile Industry
1.4.7 Others
2 Global Artificial Intelligence in Manufacturing Competition Analysis by Players
2.1 Artificial Intelligence in Manufacturing Market Size (Value) by Players (2016 and 2017)
2.2 Competitive Status and Trend
2.2.1 Market Concentration Rate
2.2.2 Product/Service Differences
2.2.3 New Entrants
2.2.4 The Technology Trends in Future
3 Company (Top Players) Profiles
3.1 Siemens AG (Germany),
3.1.1 Company Profile
3.1.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.1.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.1.4 Artificial Intelligence in Manufacturing Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)
3.1.5 Recent Developments
3.2 Intel Corporation (US),
3.2.1 Company Profile
3.2.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.2.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.2.4 Artificial Intelligence in Manufacturing Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)
3.2.5 Recent Developments
3.3 NVIDIA Corporation (us),
3.3.1 Company Profile
3.3.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.3.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.3.4 Artificial Intelligence in Manufacturing Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)
3.3.5 Recent Developments
3.4 Alphabet Inc. (us),
3.4.1 Company Profile
3.4.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.4.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.4.4 Artificial Intelligence in Manufacturing Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)
3.4.5 Recent Developments
3.5 IBM Corporation,
3.5.1 Company Profile
3.5.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.5.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.5.4 Artificial Intelligence in Manufacturing Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)
3.5.5 Recent Developments
3.6 Microsoft Corporation (US),
3.6.1 Company Profile
3.6.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.6.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.6.4 Artificial Intelligence in Manufacturing Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)
3.6.5 Recent Developments
3.7 General Electric Company (US),
3.7.1 Company Profile
3.7.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.7.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.7.4 Artificial Intelligence in Manufacturing Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)
3.7.5 Recent Developments
3.8 DataRPM, Sight Machine (US),
3.8.1 Company Profile
3.8.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.8.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.8.4 Artificial Intelligence in Manufacturing Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)
3.8.5 Recent Developments
3.9 General Vision, Inc. (US),
3.9.1 Company Profile
3.9.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.9.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.9.4 Artificial Intelligence in Manufacturing Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)
3.9.5 Recent Developments
3.10 AIBrain, Inc. (US),
3.10.1 Company Profile
3.10.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.10.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.10.4 Artificial Intelligence in Manufacturing Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)
3.10.5 Recent Developments
3.11 Rockwell, Automation Inc. (US),
3.12 Cisco Systems, Inc. (US),
3.13 Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (Japan),
3.14 Oracle Corporation (US),
3.15 SAP SE (Germany),
3.16 Preferred Networks, Inc. (Japan),
3.17 Vicarious Inc. (US),
3.18 Skymind Inc. (US),
3.19 Citrine Informatics (US),
3.20 CloudMinds Technologies (US), ?
3.21 Ubtech Robotics Corp. (China).
4 Global Artificial Intelligence in Manufacturing Market Size by Type and Application (2012-2017)
4.1 Global Artificial Intelligence in Manufacturing Market Size by Type (2012-2017)
4.2 Global Artificial Intelligence in Manufacturing Market Size by Application (2012-2017)
4.3 Potential Application of Artificial Intelligence in Manufacturing in Future
4.4 Top Consumer/End Users of Artificial Intelligence in Manufacturing
Continued....
