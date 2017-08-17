Global Artificial Intelligence in Manufacturing Market 2017 Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2022

Artificial Intelligence in Manufacturing Market 2017 Global Analysis, Growth, Trends and Opportunities Research Report Forecasting to 2022

Summary

This report studies the global Artificial Intelligence in Manufacturing market, analyzes and researches the Artificial Intelligence in Manufacturing development status and forecast in United States, EU, Japan, China, India and Southeast Asia. This report focuses on the top players in global market, like

Siemens AG (Germany),

Intel Corporation (US),

NVIDIA Corporation (us),

Alphabet Inc. (us),

IBM Corporation,

Microsoft Corporation (US),

General Electric Company (US),

DataRPM, Sight Machine (US),

General Vision, Inc. (US),

AIBrain, Inc. (US),

Rockwell, Automation Inc. (US),

Cisco Systems, Inc. (US),

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (Japan),

Oracle Corporation (US),

SAP SE (Germany),

Preferred Networks, Inc. (Japan),

Vicarious Inc. (US),

Skymind Inc. (US),

Citrine Informatics (US),

CloudMinds Technologies (US), ?

Ubtech Robotics Corp. (China).

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

EU

Japan

China

India

Southeast Asia

Market segment by Type, Artificial Intelligence in Manufacturing can be split into

Deep Learning

Computer Vision

Context Awareness

Natural Language Processing

Market segment by Application, Artificial Intelligence in Manufacturing can be split into

Food Industry

Medical Industry

Chimical Industry

Energy Industry

Electronic Industry

Automobile Industry

Others

