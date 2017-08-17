Cloud Engineering Market Share, Development, Overview and Analysis to 2023

Cloud Engineering Market

Cloud Engineering Market By Service Type (Training & education, Cloud Security, Consulting), By Deployment (Private, Hybrid) By End-user (IT-Telecommunications)

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, August 17, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Market Highlights

The global cloud engineering market is highly competitive. Various established international brands, domestic brands and as well as new entrants form a competitive landscape. The key players are nonstop increasingly seeking market expansion through various strategic mergers and acquisitions, innovation, increasing investments in research and development and cost-effective product portfolio. The Cloud Engineering Market is highly competitive due to the presence of several large vendors. The competition among the vendors will intensify due to the increase in product extensions and various above-mentioned factors. The players in the cloud engineering market compete on the basis of the factors such as technology, features, design and compatibility. The vendors or the manufacturers are continuously coming up with new ideas and technologies to gain competitive advantage over their competitors.

The global cloud engineering market is expected to reach approximately USD 13 billion by the end of 2023 with 21% CAGR during forecast period 2017-2023.

Cloud Engineering Market Players:

• Trianz (US)

• Sogeti (Europe)

• GFT Technologies SE (Europe)

• Aricent Inc. (US)

• Rapidvalue Solutions Inc. (US)

• Engineering Ingegneria Informatica SpA (Europe)

• ITC Infotech India Ltd. (India)

• Calsoft Inc. (US)

• Nitor Infotech (India)

• VVDN Technologies (India)

• Softcrylic LLC (US)

• Searce Inc. (US)

Regional Analysis

The global cloud engineering market is expected to grow significantly over the forecast period, 2017-2023. Retail segment of cloud engineering market globally drives the market majorly due to increasing demand for better solutions for brand image and customer satisfaction. The market is expected to have higher growth rate as compared to the previous years. The global cloud engineering market segmented into four main regions such as North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe and Rest of the World. Retail segments hold a largest share in the North-American region. The reason is attributed to as the enterprises are shifting towards cloud-based solutions and services with the increasing adoption of better business strategies. Also, consumers are looking for better shopping experiences in this region. Therefore, retail segment of cloud engineering market accounted for the largest market share.

Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow at a fast pace over the forecast period, 2017-2023. Countries such as Japan, China and India contributes largely to the overall market share. The reason is attributed to the increasing number of manufacturers, stringent government regulations, growing advancement and increasing adoption of high end technology in the field of measurement equipment are boosting the growth of card connector market in this region.

North-America accounted for the largest market share. Countries such as U.S. and Canada contributes largely to the overall market share. The reason is attributed to standard regulation, advanced infrastructure, presence of large number of enterprises and presence of technical expertise.

Intended Audience

- Device manufacturers

- Network Operators

- Distributors

- Suppliers

- Research firms

- Software Developers

- Commercial Banks

- Vendors

- Semiconductor Manufacturers

- End-user sectors Technology Investors

