Organic Rice Protein Market Share,Trends,Supply,Sales,Key Players,Demand and Forecast 2022

Rice is an essential staple food which is consumed in large quantities across several countries. Organic rice protein is derived from purely grown rice which has a high content of cystine and methionine. The rice is grown without toxins and allergens and it’s free from genetically modified organisms (GMO). This protein has amino acids and which is very essential for building of body tissues, body muscles and immune system among others. Organic rice protein is a supplement of amino acids and this is not produced in the body and its need to be consumed via dietary supplements. Among various types of amino acids such as leucine, glutamic acid, aspartic acid and arginine these are the high content of organic rice protein. Extraction methods for organic rice protein include low -temperature extraction and hexane-free extraction.

Organic rice protein is a key dietary source and most importantly this protein is made without the use of preservatives and polychlorinated biphenyl (PCB). The organic rice protein market is mainly driven by the high demand in athletes and sports persons. Organic rice protein is considered to be an appropriate alternative for whey and soy proteins and this factor is a key driver for the growth of the organic rice protein market at the global level. In addition, rising preference towards healthy food items on account of dealing with several health issues has shown a positive impact on the growth of the organic rice protein market.



Global Organic Rice Protein market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including

Axiom Foods

AIDP

Ricebran Technologies

Shaanxi Fuheng (FH) Biotechnology

Shafi Gluco-Chem

Bioway (Xi'an) Organic Ingredients

Golden Grain Group

Ribus

The Green Labs

Top Health Ingredients

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Rice Protein Concentrates

Rice Protein Isolates

Others

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate of Organic Rice Protein for each application, including

Sports & Energy Nutrition

Beverages

Bakery & Confectionery

Meat Analogs & Extenders

Dairy Alternatives

Others

Table Of Contents – Major Key Points

Global Organic Rice Protein Market Research Report 2017

1 Organic Rice Protein Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Organic Rice Protein

1.2 Organic Rice Protein Segment by Type (Product Category)

1.2.1 Global Organic Rice Protein Production and CAGR (%) Comparison by Type (Product Category)(2012-2022)

1.2.2 Global Organic Rice Protein Production Market Share by Type (Product Category) in 2016

1.2.3 Rice Protein Concentrates

1.2.4 Rice Protein Isolates

1.2.5 Others

1.3 Global Organic Rice Protein Segment by Application

1.3.1 Organic Rice Protein Consumption (Sales) Comparison by Application (2012-2022)

1.3.2 Sports & Energy Nutrition

1.3.3 Beverages

1.3.4 Bakery & Confectionery

1.3.5 Meat Analogs & Extenders

1.3.6 Dairy Alternatives

1.3.7 Others

1.4 Global Organic Rice Protein Market by Region (2012-2022)

1.4.1 Global Organic Rice Protein Market Size (Value) and CAGR (%) Comparison by Region (2012-2022)

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.4.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.4.7 India Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.5 Global Market Size (Value) of Organic Rice Protein (2012-2022)

1.5.1 Global Organic Rice Protein Revenue Status and Outlook (2012-2022)

1.5.2 Global Organic Rice Protein Capacity, Production Status and Outlook (2012-2022)

……..

7 Global Organic Rice Protein Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis

7.1 Axiom Foods

7.1.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.1.2 Organic Rice Protein Product Category, Application and Specification

7.1.2.1 Product A

7.1.2.2 Product B

7.1.3 Axiom Foods Organic Rice Protein Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)

7.1.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.2 AIDP

7.2.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.2.2 Organic Rice Protein Product Category, Application and Specification

7.2.2.1 Product A

7.2.2.2 Product B

7.2.3 AIDP Organic Rice Protein Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)

7.2.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.3 Ricebran Technologies

7.3.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.3.2 Organic Rice Protein Product Category, Application and Specification

7.3.2.1 Product A

7.3.2.2 Product B

7.3.3 Ricebran Technologies Organic Rice Protein Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)

7.3.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.4 Shaanxi Fuheng (FH) Biotechnology

7.4.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.4.2 Organic Rice Protein Product Category, Application and Specification

7.4.2.1 Product A

7.4.2.2 Product B

7.4.3 Shaanxi Fuheng (FH) Biotechnology Organic Rice Protein Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)

7.4.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.5 Shafi Gluco-Chem

7.5.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.5.2 Organic Rice Protein Product Category, Application and Specification

7.5.2.1 Product A

7.5.2.2 Product B

7.5.3 Shafi Gluco-Chem Organic Rice Protein Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)

7.5.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.6 Bioway (Xi'an) Organic Ingredients

7.6.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.6.2 Organic Rice Protein Product Category, Application and Specification

7.6.2.1 Product A

7.6.2.2 Product B

7.6.3 Bioway (Xi'an) Organic Ingredients Organic Rice Protein Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)

7.6.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.7 Golden Grain Group

7.7.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.7.2 Organic Rice Protein Product Category, Application and Specification

7.7.2.1 Product A

7.7.2.2 Product B

7.7.3 Golden Grain Group Organic Rice Protein Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)

7.7.4 Main Business/Business Overview

Continue…….

