Global IoT Device Management Market 2017 Size, Development Status, Type and Application, Segmentation, Forecast by 2022
IoT Device Management Market
PUNE, INDIA, August 17, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IoT Device Management Market:
Executive Summary
This report studies the global IoT Device Management market, analyzes and researches the IoT Device Management development status and forecast in United States, EU, Japan, China, India and Southeast Asia. This report focuses on the top players in global market, like
Microsoft Corporation (US)
PTC Incorporation (US)
Telit Communications PLC (UK)
IBM Corporation (US)
Oracle Corporation (US)
Smith Micro Software(US)
Advantech Co. Ltd. (China)
Aeris (US)
Zentri (US)
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
EU
Japan
China
India
Southeast Asia
Market segment by Type, IoT Device Management can be split into
By Solution
By Deployment
Market segment by Application, IoT Device Management can be split into
Smart retail
Connected health
Connected logistics
Smart utilities
Smart manufacturing
Others
Table of Contents
Global IoT Device Management Market Size, Status and Forecast 2022
1 Industry Overview of IoT Device Management
1.1 IoT Device Management Market Overview
1.1.1 IoT Device Management Product Scope
1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook
1.2 Global IoT Device Management Market Size and Analysis by Regions
1.2.1 United States
1.2.2 EU
1.2.3 Japan
1.2.4 China
1.2.5 India
1.2.6 Southeast Asia
1.3 IoT Device Management Market by Type
1.3.1 By Solution
1.3.2 By Deployment
1.4 IoT Device Management Market by End Users/Application
1.4.1 Smart retail
1.4.2 Connected health
1.4.3 Connected logistics
1.4.4 Smart utilities
1.4.5 Smart manufacturing
1.4.6 Others
2 Global IoT Device Management Competition Analysis by Players
2.1 IoT Device Management Market Size (Value) by Players (2016 and 2017)
2.2 Competitive Status and Trend
2.2.1 Market Concentration Rate
2.2.2 Product/Service Differences
2.2.3 New Entrants
2.2.4 The Technology Trends in Future
3 Company (Top Players) Profiles
4 Global IoT Device Management Market Size by Type and Application (2012-2017)
4.1 Global IoT Device Management Market Size by Type (2012-2017)
4.2 Global IoT Device Management Market Size by Application (2012-2017)
4.3 Potential Application of IoT Device Management in Future
4.4 Top Consumer/End Users of IoT Device Management
5 United States IoT Device Management Development Status and Outlook
5.1 United States IoT Device Management Market Size (2012-2017)
5.2 United States IoT Device Management Market Size and Market Share by Players (2016 and 2017)
6 EU IoT Device Management Development Status and Outlook
6.1 EU IoT Device Management Market Size (2012-2017)
6.2 EU IoT Device Management Market Size and Market Share by Players (2016 and 2017)
7 Japan IoT Device Management Development Status and Outlook
7.1 Japan IoT Device Management Market Size (2012-2017)
7.2 Japan IoT Device Management Market Size and Market Share by Players (2016 and 2017)
8 China IoT Device Management Development Status and Outlook
8.1 China IoT Device Management Market Size (2012-2017)
8.2 China IoT Device Management Market Size and Market Share by Players (2016 and 2017)
9 India IoT Device Management Development Status and Outlook
9.1 India IoT Device Management Market Size (2012-2017)
9.2 India IoT Device Management Market Size and Market Share by Players (2016 and 2017)
10 Southeast Asia IoT Device Management Development Status and Outlook
10.1 Southeast Asia IoT Device Management Market Size (2012-2017)
10.2 Southeast Asia IoT Device Management Market Size and Market Share by Players (2016 and 2017)
11 Market Forecast by Regions, Type and Application (2017-2022)
11.1 Global IoT Device Management Market Size (Value) by Regions (2017-2022)
11.1.1 United States IoT Device Management Revenue and Growth Rate (2017-2022)
11.1.2 EU IoT Device Management Revenue and Growth Rate (2017-2022)
11.1.3 Japan IoT Device Management Revenue and Growth Rate (2017-2022)
11.1.4 China IoT Device Management Revenue and Growth Rate (2017-2022)
11.1.5 India IoT Device Management Revenue and Growth Rate (2017-2022)
11.1.6 Southeast Asia IoT Device Management Revenue and Growth Rate (2017-2022)
11.2 Global IoT Device Management Market Size (Value) by Type (2017-2022)
11.3 Global IoT Device Management Market Size by Application (2017-2022)
12 IoT Device Management Market Dynamics
12.1 IoT Device Management Market Opportunities
12.2 IoT Device Management Challenge and Risk
12.2.1 Competition from Opponents
12.2.2 Downside Risks of Economy
12.3 IoT Device Management Market Constraints and Threat
12.3.1 Threat from Substitute
12.3.2 Government Policy
12.3.3 Technology Risks
12.4 IoT Device Management Market Driving Force
12.4.1 Growing Demand from Emerging Markets
12.4.2 Potential Application
13 Market Effect Factors Analysis
13.1 Technology Progress/Risk
13.1.1 Substitutes
13.1.2 Technology Progress in Related Industry
13.2 Consumer Needs Trend/Customer Preference
13.3 External Environmental Change
13.3.1 Economic Fluctuations
13.3.2 Other Risk Factors
14 Research Finding/Conclusion
15 Appendix
Methodology
Analyst Introduction
Data Source
