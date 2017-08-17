Global IoT Device Management Market 2017 Size, Development Status, Type and Application, Segmentation, Forecast by 2022

IoT Device Management Market

Executive Summary

This report studies the global IoT Device Management market, analyzes and researches the IoT Device Management development status and forecast in United States, EU, Japan, China, India and Southeast Asia. This report focuses on the top players in global market, like

Microsoft Corporation (US)

PTC Incorporation (US)

Telit Communications PLC (UK)

IBM Corporation (US)

Oracle Corporation (US)

Smith Micro Software(US)

Advantech Co. Ltd. (China)

Aeris (US)

Zentri (US)

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

EU

Japan

China

India

Southeast Asia

Market segment by Type, IoT Device Management can be split into

By Solution

By Deployment

Market segment by Application, IoT Device Management can be split into

Smart retail

Connected health

Connected logistics

Smart utilities

Smart manufacturing

Others

Table of Contents

Global IoT Device Management Market Size, Status and Forecast 2022

1 Industry Overview of IoT Device Management

1.1 IoT Device Management Market Overview

1.1.1 IoT Device Management Product Scope

1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global IoT Device Management Market Size and Analysis by Regions

1.2.1 United States

1.2.2 EU

1.2.3 Japan

1.2.4 China

1.2.5 India

1.2.6 Southeast Asia

1.3 IoT Device Management Market by Type

1.3.1 By Solution

1.3.2 By Deployment

1.4 IoT Device Management Market by End Users/Application

1.4.1 Smart retail

1.4.2 Connected health

1.4.3 Connected logistics

1.4.4 Smart utilities

1.4.5 Smart manufacturing

1.4.6 Others

2 Global IoT Device Management Competition Analysis by Players

2.1 IoT Device Management Market Size (Value) by Players (2016 and 2017)

2.2 Competitive Status and Trend

2.2.1 Market Concentration Rate

2.2.2 Product/Service Differences

2.2.3 New Entrants

2.2.4 The Technology Trends in Future

3 Company (Top Players) Profiles

….

4 Global IoT Device Management Market Size by Type and Application (2012-2017)

4.1 Global IoT Device Management Market Size by Type (2012-2017)

4.2 Global IoT Device Management Market Size by Application (2012-2017)

4.3 Potential Application of IoT Device Management in Future

4.4 Top Consumer/End Users of IoT Device Management

5 United States IoT Device Management Development Status and Outlook

5.1 United States IoT Device Management Market Size (2012-2017)

5.2 United States IoT Device Management Market Size and Market Share by Players (2016 and 2017)

6 EU IoT Device Management Development Status and Outlook

6.1 EU IoT Device Management Market Size (2012-2017)

6.2 EU IoT Device Management Market Size and Market Share by Players (2016 and 2017)

7 Japan IoT Device Management Development Status and Outlook

7.1 Japan IoT Device Management Market Size (2012-2017)

7.2 Japan IoT Device Management Market Size and Market Share by Players (2016 and 2017)

8 China IoT Device Management Development Status and Outlook

8.1 China IoT Device Management Market Size (2012-2017)

8.2 China IoT Device Management Market Size and Market Share by Players (2016 and 2017)

9 India IoT Device Management Development Status and Outlook

9.1 India IoT Device Management Market Size (2012-2017)

9.2 India IoT Device Management Market Size and Market Share by Players (2016 and 2017)

10 Southeast Asia IoT Device Management Development Status and Outlook

10.1 Southeast Asia IoT Device Management Market Size (2012-2017)

10.2 Southeast Asia IoT Device Management Market Size and Market Share by Players (2016 and 2017)

11 Market Forecast by Regions, Type and Application (2017-2022)

11.1 Global IoT Device Management Market Size (Value) by Regions (2017-2022)

11.1.1 United States IoT Device Management Revenue and Growth Rate (2017-2022)

11.1.2 EU IoT Device Management Revenue and Growth Rate (2017-2022)

11.1.3 Japan IoT Device Management Revenue and Growth Rate (2017-2022)

11.1.4 China IoT Device Management Revenue and Growth Rate (2017-2022)

11.1.5 India IoT Device Management Revenue and Growth Rate (2017-2022)

11.1.6 Southeast Asia IoT Device Management Revenue and Growth Rate (2017-2022)

11.2 Global IoT Device Management Market Size (Value) by Type (2017-2022)

11.3 Global IoT Device Management Market Size by Application (2017-2022)

12 IoT Device Management Market Dynamics

12.1 IoT Device Management Market Opportunities

12.2 IoT Device Management Challenge and Risk

12.2.1 Competition from Opponents

12.2.2 Downside Risks of Economy

12.3 IoT Device Management Market Constraints and Threat

12.3.1 Threat from Substitute

12.3.2 Government Policy

12.3.3 Technology Risks

12.4 IoT Device Management Market Driving Force

12.4.1 Growing Demand from Emerging Markets

12.4.2 Potential Application

13 Market Effect Factors Analysis

13.1 Technology Progress/Risk

13.1.1 Substitutes

13.1.2 Technology Progress in Related Industry

13.2 Consumer Needs Trend/Customer Preference

13.3 External Environmental Change

13.3.1 Economic Fluctuations

13.3.2 Other Risk Factors

14 Research Finding/Conclusion

15 Appendix

Methodology

Analyst Introduction

Data Source

Continued…

