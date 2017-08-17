Global Grid Asset Management Market 2017 Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2022

Global Grid Asset Management market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer

Summary

ABB Group

Cisco Systems, Inc.

General Electric Company

International Business Machine

Itron Inc.

Landis+Gyr AG

Oracle Corporation

Open Systems International, Inc.

Schneider Electric SE

Siemens AG

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (million USD), market share and growth rate of Grid Asset Management in these regions, from 2012 to 2022 (forecast), covering

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Classic Grid Asset Management

Smart Grid Asset Management

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate of Grid Asset Management for each application, including

Residential Grid Asset

Commercial Grid Asset

Industrial Grid Asset

Table of Contents

Global Grid Asset Management Market Research Report 2017

1 Grid Asset Management Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Grid Asset Management

1.2 Grid Asset Management Segment by Type (Product Category)

1.2.1 Global Grid Asset Management Production and CAGR (%) Comparison by Type (Product Category) (2012-2022)

1.2.2 Global Grid Asset Management Production Market Share by Type (Product Category) in 2016

1.2.3 Classic Grid Asset Management

1.2.4 Smart Grid Asset Management

1.3 Global Grid Asset Management Segment by Application

1.3.1 Grid Asset Management Consumption (Sales) Comparison by Application (2012-2022)

1.3.2 Residential Grid Asset

1.3.3 Commercial Grid Asset

1.3.4 Industrial Grid Asset

1.4 Global Grid Asset Management Market by Region (2012-2022)

1.4.1 Global Grid Asset Management Market Size (Value) and CAGR (%) Comparison by Region (2012-2022)

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.4.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.4.7 India Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.5 Global Market Size (Value) of Grid Asset Management (2012-2022)

1.5.1 Global Grid Asset Management Revenue Status and Outlook (2012-2022)

1.5.2 Global Grid Asset Management Capacity, Production Status and Outlook (2012-2022)

…..

7 Global Grid Asset Management Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis

7.1 ABB Group

7.1.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.1.2 Grid Asset Management Product Category, Application and Specification

7.1.2.1 Product A

7.1.2.2 Product B

7.1.3 ABB Group Grid Asset Management Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)

7.1.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.2 Cisco Systems, Inc.

7.2.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.2.2 Grid Asset Management Product Category, Application and Specification

7.2.2.1 Product A

7.2.2.2 Product B

7.2.3 Cisco Systems, Inc. Grid Asset Management Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)

7.2.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.3 General Electric Company

7.3.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.3.2 Grid Asset Management Product Category, Application and Specification

7.3.2.1 Product A

7.3.2.2 Product B

7.3.3 General Electric Company Grid Asset Management Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)

7.3.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.4 International Business Machine

7.4.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.4.2 Grid Asset Management Product Category, Application and Specification

7.4.2.1 Product A

7.4.2.2 Product B

7.4.3 International Business Machine Grid Asset Management Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)

7.4.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.5 Itron Inc.

7.5.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.5.2 Grid Asset Management Product Category, Application and Specification

7.5.2.1 Product A

7.5.2.2 Product B

7.5.3 Itron Inc. Grid Asset Management Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)

7.5.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.6 Landis+Gyr AG

7.6.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.6.2 Grid Asset Management Product Category, Application and Specification

7.6.2.1 Product A

7.6.2.2 Product B

7.6.3 Landis+Gyr AG Grid Asset Management Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)

7.6.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.7 Oracle Corporation

7.7.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.7.2 Grid Asset Management Product Category, Application and Specification

7.7.2.1 Product A

7.7.2.2 Product B

7.7.3 Oracle Corporation Grid Asset Management Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)

7.7.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.8 Open Systems International, Inc.

7.8.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.8.2 Grid Asset Management Product Category, Application and Specification

7.8.2.1 Product A

7.8.2.2 Product B

7.8.3 Open Systems International, Inc. Grid Asset Management Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)

7.8.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.9 Schneider Electric SE

7.9.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.9.2 Grid Asset Management Product Category, Application and Specification

7.9.2.1 Product A

7.9.2.2 Product B

7.9.3 Schneider Electric SE Grid Asset Management Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)

7.9.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.10 Siemens AG

7.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.10.2 Grid Asset Management Product Category, Application and Specification

7.10.2.1 Product A

7.10.2.2 Product B

7.10.3 Siemens AG Grid Asset Management Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)

7.10.4 Main Business/Business Overview

Continued....