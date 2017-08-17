Global Pruritus Drugs and Companies Pipeline Review H2 2017

Pruritus Treatment Pipeline Review H2 2017

Summary

Pruritus, or itch, is defined as an unpleasant sensation that provokes the desire to scratch. Pruritus is caused by cancer, cancer treatments, infection, dry skin and reaction to a drug. Symptoms include redness, bumps, spots or blisters, dry, cracked skin and leathery or scaly texture to the skin. Risk factors include heat, allergic, asthma, hay fever, hives and eczema. Treatment includes corticosteroids, antihistamines and antidepressants.

Report Highlights

Pharmaceutical and Healthcare latest pipeline guide Pruritus - Pipeline Review, H2 2017, provides comprehensive information on the therapeutics under development for Pruritus (Dermatology), complete with analysis by stage of development, drug target, mechanism of action (MoA), route of administration (RoA) and molecule type. The guide covers the descriptive pharmacological action of the therapeutics, its complete research and development history and latest news and press releases.

The Pruritus (Dermatology) pipeline guide also reviews of key players involved in therapeutic development for Pruritus and features dormant and discontinued projects. The guide covers therapeutics under Development by Companies /Universities /Institutes, the molecules developed by Companies in Phase III, Phase II, Phase I, IND/CTA Filed and Preclinical stages are 4, 12, 6, 1 and 8 respectively. Similarly, the Universities portfolio in Preclinical and Discovery stages comprises 3 and 1 molecules, respectively.

Pruritus (Dermatology) pipeline guide helps in identifying and tracking emerging players in the market and their portfolios, enhances decision making capabilities and helps to create effective counter strategies to gain competitive advantage. Additionally, various dynamic tracking processes ensure that the most recent developments are captured on a real time basis.

Scope

- The pipeline guide provides a snapshot of the global therapeutic landscape of Pruritus (Dermatology).

- The pipeline guide reviews pipeline therapeutics for Pruritus (Dermatology) by companies and universities/research institutes based on information derived from company and industry-specific sources.

- The pipeline guide covers pipeline products based on several stages of development ranging from pre-registration till discovery and undisclosed stages.

- The pipeline guide features descriptive drug profiles for the pipeline products which comprise, product description, descriptive licensing and collaboration details, R&D brief, MoA & other developmental activities.

- The pipeline guide reviews key companies involved in Pruritus (Dermatology) therapeutics and enlists all their major and minor projects.

- The pipeline guide evaluates Pruritus (Dermatology) therapeutics based on mechanism of action (MoA), drug target, route of administration (RoA) and molecule type.

- The pipeline guide encapsulates all the dormant and discontinued pipeline projects.

- The pipeline guide reviews latest news related to pipeline therapeutics for Pruritus (Dermatology)

Reasons to buy

- Procure strategically important competitor information, analysis, and insights to formulate effective R&D strategies.

- Recognize emerging players with potentially strong product portfolio and create effective counter-strategies to gain competitive advantage.

- Find and recognize significant and varied types of therapeutics under development for Pruritus (Dermatology).

- Classify potential new clients or partners in the target demographic.

- Develop tactical initiatives by understanding the focus areas of leading companies.

- Plan mergers and acquisitions meritoriously by identifying key players and it’s most promising pipeline therapeutics.

- Formulate corrective measures for pipeline projects by understanding Pruritus (Dermatology) pipeline depth and focus of Indication therapeutics.

- Develop and design in-licensing and out-licensing strategies by identifying prospective partners with the most attractive projects to enhance and expand business potential and scope.

- Adjust the therapeutic portfolio by recognizing discontinued projects and understand from the know-how what drove them from pipeline.

Table of Content: Key Points

Table of Contents 2

List of Tables 4

List of Figures 4

Introduction 6

Pruritus - Overview 7

Pruritus - Therapeutics Development 8

Pipeline Overview 8

Pipeline by Companies 9

Pipeline by Universities/Institutes 12

Products under Development by Companies 13

Products under Development by Universities/Institutes 15

Pruritus - Therapeutics Assessment 16

Assessment by Target 16

Assessment by Mechanism of Action 19

Assessment by Route of Administration 22

Assessment by Molecule Type 24

Pruritus - Companies Involved in Therapeutics Development 26

Albireo Pharma Inc 26

Allergan Plc 26

Amorepacific Corp 27

Asana BioSciences LLC 27

Cara Therapeutics Inc 28

Celgene Corp 28

Chugai Pharmaceutical Co Ltd 29

ELORAC Inc 29

GlaxoSmithKline Plc 30

Hydra Biosciences Inc 30

J Uriach Y Compania SA 31

NeuroCycle Therapeutics GmbH 31

Patagonia Pharmaceuticals LLC 32

Patara Pharma Inc 32

…Continued

