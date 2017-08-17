Maggot infestation of disabled man’s breathing tube videos

Jonathan Carey "Champion for the Disabled" Born September 12,1993 Killed by caregivers on February 15,2007

It is important for everyone to see and hear this horrific story which is only the tip of the iceberg of criminal cover-ups by Gov. Cuomo’s Justice Center

The feds must swiftly stop these federal crimes, civil rights atrocities and the massive Medicaid fraud surrounding Governor Andrew Cuomo’s Justice Center cover-up scheme.” — Michael Carey- Advocate for people with disabilities and their families

ALBANY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, August 17, 2017 / EINPresswire.com / -- The first video one was attached to the original AP News story, but somehow was not attached to most of the stories that came out all over the country and throughout the world https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aSdCD8gxeHY . It is one thing to read of such horrific things, but to see and hear from the father of Steven Wenger and other people that know the truth of what is really going on behind closed doors is critical. The Jonathan Carey Foundation and others are calling for federal investigations of Gov. Cuomo’s abuse hotline wrongfully titled the Justice Center which is burying thousands of reported criminal cases such as this one.The next video which is also extremely powerful was put together by the New York Daily News from the AP News story which was the number two AP News story in the world behind a story on Korea https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=68q_zWQGEKs . Here is the story that came out in the New York TimesPeople with disabilities are human beings and New York State cannot continue to bury and try to cover-up these extremely dangerous and potentially deadly crimes. New York State continues to try to give an appearance that they reformed an extremely dangerous and deadly mental health care system when in fact they have not. Here are the astronomical numbers of the reported physical and sexual abuse and neglect cases of people with disabilities living in State and private facilities and group homes throughout New York State, 7,800 on average every month and 11-13 deaths are occurring every day. These are the massive reported numbers, but everyone knows most of the abuse and neglect of this vulnerable population is never reported and the numbers are many times greater. We have an absolute humanitarian crisis in New York State and the safety, health and lives of this specific group of people are ignored as countless pleas for immediate intervention to all New York State authorities have gone ignored. The feds must swiftly stop these federal crimes, civil rights atrocities and the massive Medicaid fraud surrounding Governor Andrew Cuomo’s Justice Center cover-up scheme.I challenge everyone that cares to simply Google the Justice Center and look for over a dozen Associated Press and Buzzfeed News investigative reports in the last year alone which expose this corrupt agency which is not protecting people with special needs, but instead protecting grossly negligent providers and staff.

The incredible life and tragic preventable death of Jonathan Carey, who was disabled, had autism, was non-verbal & only 13 when he was killed by his caregivers