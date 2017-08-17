2017-2022 Latest Developments in Point of Sale (POS) System Market by Players, Regions, Product Types and Applications

Orbis Research

Orbis Research adds 122 Pages Competitive Analysis Report on “Global Point of Sale (POS) System Market Research 2017-2022” covering SWOT & Regional Analysis.

DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, August 17, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This report offers an overview of the market trends, drivers, and barriers with respect to the Point of Sale(POS) System market. It also provides a detailed overview of the market of different regions across United States, Europe, China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia and Others.

The report categorizes Point of Sale(POS) System market by By Usage, By Connectivity Mode, By Form Factor, and application. Detailed analysis of key players, along with key growth strategies adopted by them is also covered in this report on Point of Sale(POS) System market is valued at XX million USD in 2016 and is expected to reach XX million USD by the end of 2022, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2016 and 2022.

Key Regions Covered in Report:

• North America, United States, Canada, Latin America, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Others

• Europe, Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Netherland, Others

• Asia & Pacific, China, Japan, India, Korea, Australia, Southeast Asia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Vietnam, Singapore, Malaysia, Others

• Africa & Middle East, South Africa, Egypt, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Iran, Others

This report focuses Global market, it covers details as following:

Main types of products

Point of Sale(POS) System Market, by Usage

Retail POS System

Restaurant POS System

Digital Signage Solution

Retail iPad POS System

Point of Sale(POS) System Market, by Connectivity Mode

RS-232

USB

Ethernet

Point of Sale(POS) System Market, by Form Factor

Desktop

Handheld

Mobile

Point of Sale(POS) System Market, by Key Consumer

Merchant

Retail

Restaurant

The Global Point of Sale (POS) System Market report covers detailed information of all key players including their company profile and latest developments in the market which will be beneficial for the customers to get the lay of the land. This will enable them in making efficient business solutions to ensure the best growth for their organization.

Key Players

Sunrise POS(US)

AccuPOS(US)

POS-X(US)

Semicron(US)

POSRG(US)

NCR(US)

Monexgroup(CA)

Flytech(TW)

Openbravo(ES)

IBM(US)

Altametrics(US)

Alpha Card Services(US)

Casio(JP)

Clover(US)

Cybertill(UK)

Digital Research(US)

Epos Now(UK)

Erply(UK)

Sharp(JP)

Star Micronics(JP)

Verifone(US)

Shopify(CA)

Epson(JP)

SED(CN)

HISENSE(CN)

WINCOR NIXDORF(DE)

Ingenico(US)

Fujitsu(JP)

PAX(CN)

The Global Point of Sale (POS) System Market report is developed with the customers in mind, and it is set to deliver key information which will be largely valuable to the esteemed customers of either commercial or academic interest.

Major Points Covered in Report:

Chapter One: Methodology and Data Source

1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

1.2 Data Source

1.2.1 Secondary Sources

1.2.2 Primary Sources

1.3 Disclaimer

Chapter Two: Point of Sale(POS) System Market Overview

2.1 Market Coverage

2.2 Global Point of Sale(POS) System Market Sales Volume Revenue and Price 2012-2017

Chapter Three: Point of Sale(POS) System by Key Players 2012-2017

3.1 Global Point of Sale(POS) System Sales Volume Market Share by Key Players 2012-2017

3.2 Global Point of Sale(POS) System Revenue Share by Key Players 2012-2017

3.3 Global Key Players Point of Sale(POS) System Key Product Model and Market Performance

3.4 Global Key Players Point of Sale(POS) System Key Target Consumers and Market Performance

….and Continued