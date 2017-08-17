Burn Therapeutic and Drug Pipeline Review H2

Burn Pharmaceutical and Healthcare Pipeline Review H2

Summary

A burn is damage to body's tissues caused by heat, chemicals, electricity, sunlight or radiation. Symptoms include pain, increasing with each degree of burn, red and swollen skin, blisters and charred and blackened skin. Treatment includes antibiotics and pain relievers.

Report Highlights

Pharmaceutical and Healthcare latest pipeline guide Burns - Pipeline Review, H2 2017, provides comprehensive information on the therapeutics under development for Burns (Dermatology), complete with analysis by stage of development, drug target, mechanism of action (MoA), route of administration (RoA) and molecule type. The guide covers the descriptive pharmacological action of the therapeutics, its complete research and development history and latest news and press releases.

The Burns (Dermatology) pipeline guide also reviews of key players involved in therapeutic development for Burns and features dormant and discontinued projects. The guide covers therapeutics under Development by Companies /Universities /Institutes, the molecules developed by Companies in Phase III, Phase II, Phase I, IND/CTA Filed, Preclinical, Discovery and Unknown stages are 3, 3, 4, 1, 14, 5 and 1 respectively. Similarly, the Universities portfolio in Preclinical and Discovery stages comprises 1 and 1 molecules, respectively.

Burns (Dermatology) pipeline guide helps in identifying and tracking emerging players in the market and their portfolios, enhances decision making capabilities and helps to create effective counter strategies to gain competitive advantage. The guide is built using data and information sourced from Global Markets Direct’s proprietary databases, company/university websites, clinical trial registries, conferences, SEC filings, investor presentations and featured press releases from company/university sites and industry-specific third party sources. Additionally, various dynamic tracking processes ensure that the most recent developments are captured on a real time basis.

Scope

- The pipeline guide provides a snapshot of the global therapeutic landscape of Burns (Dermatology).

- The pipeline guide reviews pipeline therapeutics for Burns (Dermatology) by companies and universities/research institutes based on information derived from company and industry-specific sources.

- The pipeline guide covers pipeline products based on several stages of development ranging from pre-registration till discovery and undisclosed stages.

- The pipeline guide features descriptive drug profiles for the pipeline products which comprise, product description, descriptive licensing and collaboration details, R&D brief, MoA & other developmental activities.

- The pipeline guide reviews key companies involved in Burns (Dermatology) therapeutics and enlists all their major and minor projects.

- The pipeline guide evaluates Burns (Dermatology) therapeutics based on mechanism of action (MoA), drug target, route of administration (RoA) and molecule type.

- The pipeline guide encapsulates all the dormant and discontinued pipeline projects.

- The pipeline guide reviews latest news related to pipeline therapeutics for Burns (Dermatology)

Reasons to buy

- Procure strategically important competitor information, analysis, and insights to formulate effective R&D strategies.

- Recognize emerging players with potentially strong product portfolio and create effective counter-strategies to gain competitive advantage.

- Find and recognize significant and varied types of therapeutics under development for Burns (Dermatology).

- Classify potential new clients or partners in the target demographic.

- Develop tactical initiatives by understanding the focus areas of leading companies.

- Plan mergers and acquisitions meritoriously by identifying key players and it’s most promising pipeline therapeutics.

- Formulate corrective measures for pipeline projects by understanding Burns (Dermatology) pipeline depth and focus of Indication therapeutics.

- Develop and design in-licensing and out-licensing strategies by identifying prospective partners with the most attractive projects to enhance and expand business potential and scope.

- Adjust the therapeutic portfolio by recognizing discontinued projects and understand from the know-how what drove them from pipeline.

Table of Content: Key Points

Table of Contents 2

List of Tables 4

List of Figures 4

Introduction 5

Burns - Overview 6

Burns - Therapeutics Development 7

Pipeline Overview 7

Pipeline by Companies 8

Pipeline by Universities/Institutes 11

Products under Development by Companies 12

Products under Development by Universities/Institutes 14

Burns - Therapeutics Assessment 15

Assessment by Target 15

Assessment by Mechanism of Action 17

Assessment by Route of Administration 19

Assessment by Molecule Type 21

Burns - Companies Involved in Therapeutics Development 23

AlgiPharma AS 23

Alliance Pharma Plc 23

Amarantus Bioscience Holdings Inc 24

American Gene Technologies International Inc 24

Anterogen Co Ltd 25

…Continued

