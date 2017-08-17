Global Solid Oxide Fuel Cell (SOFC) Market 2017 Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2022

Solid Oxide Fuel Cell (SOFC) -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis of Top Key Player Forecast To 2022

PUNE , MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, August 17, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Solid Oxide Fuel Cell (SOFC) Industry

Description

This report studies the Solid Oxide Fuel Cell (SOFC) market status and outlook of global and United States, from angles of players, regions, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global and United States market, and splits the Solid Oxide Fuel Cell (SOFC) market by product type and applications/end industries.

The global solid oxide fuel cell market is estimated to reach $2.95 billion by 2017, with a projected CAGR of 9.7%, signifying an increase in demand for a clean and emission free power source that is fuel cells.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Solid Oxide Fuel Cell (SOFC). United States plays an important role in global market, with market size of 2682.90 million USD in 2016 and will be 4684.24 million USD in 2022, with a CAGR of 9.73%.

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share (%) and growth Rate (%) of Solid Oxide Fuel Cell (SOFC) in these regions, from 2012 to 2022 (forecast), covering

United States

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East

Africa

The major players in global and United States Solid Oxide Fuel Cell (SOFC) market, including

Bloom Energy

FuelCell Energy

Aisin Seiki

Siemens Energy

Protonex

LG Fuel Cell Systems

Acumentrics

Delphi Corp

ZTEK Corporation

Redox Power Systems

Table Global Market (M USD) Solid Oxide Fuel Cell (SOFC) Comparison by Regions 2012-2017

2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017E

North America 480.26 532.49 580.94 636.95 696.52 761.14

Europe 400.52 443.83 481.21 528.98 576.61 628.81

Asia-Pacific 515.17 575.34 638.72 710.02 788.25 865.38

South America 148.85 172.35 198.76 226.56 258.34 292.25

Middle East 58.15 67.22 77.78 89.65 101.91 116.50

Africa 69.14 79.10 89.81 102.64 117.14 132.47

Other 80.53 91.85 106.91 120.95 144.13 150.08

Total 1752.61 1962.18 2174.12 2415.75 2682.90 2946.63

The On the basis of product, the Solid Oxide Fuel Cell (SOFC) market is primarily split into

Planar

Tubular

Others

Table Global Solid Oxide Fuel Cell (SOFC) Sales (MW) and Revenue (Million USD) Market Split by Product Type 2012-2017

2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017E

1 Tubular 213.59 240.77 266.21 296.74 330.50 364.42

2 Growth Rate 12.72% 10.57% 11.47% 11.38% 10.26%

3 Planar 312.56 357.74 401.49 454.18 511.35 571.45

4 Growth Rate 14.45% 12.23% 13.12% 12.59% 11.75%

5 Others 140.28 160.06 186.35 213.78 245.67 277.65

6 Growth Rate 14.09% 16.43% 14.72% 14.92% 13.02%

7 Total 666.43 758.56 854.05 964.69 1087.52 1213.53

8 Growth Rate 13.82% 12.59% 12.96% 12.73% 11.59%

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report covers

Stationary

Transportation

Portable & Military

Table Global Solid Oxide Fuel Cell (SOFC) Sales (MW) by Application (2012-2017)

No. By Application 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017E

1 Transportation 186.13 211.18 237.08 267.12 300.16 333.84

2 Portable & Military 105.83 120.08 136.56 151.26 172.37 188.58

4 Stationary 374.47 427.30 480.40 546.31 614.99 691.10

5 Total 666.43 758.56 854.05 964.69 1087.52 1213.53

