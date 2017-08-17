Wiseguyreports.Com Publish Market Research Report On-“Frozen Potatoes Market 2017 Global Industry Sales, Supply, Consumption, Analysis and Forecasts to 2022”.

Frozen Potatoes Market 2017

Executive Summary

Frozen Potatoes is prepared from washed, mature, sound tubers of the potato plant of the species and subjected to a freezing process in the appropriate equipment. In general, frozen potatoes must be shipped at 0 degrees F (plus or minus 10 degrees F).

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Frozen Potatoes in Global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

McCain Foods

Lamb Weston

Simplot Foods

Kraft Heinz

Aviko Group

Farm Frites

Cavendish Farms

Agristo

Nomad Foods

General Mills

Ardo

11er Nahrungsmittel

Pizzoli

Landun

Goya Foods

Seneca Foods



Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America, Middle East and Africa

Market Segment by Type, covers

Chips

Non-chips

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Quick Service Restaurant (QSR)

Household

Other



