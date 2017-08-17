Frozen Potatoes Market 2017 Global Industry Sales, Supply, Consumption, Analysis and Forecasts to 2022
Wiseguyreports.Com Publish Market Research Report On-“Frozen Potatoes Market 2017 Global Industry Sales, Supply, Consumption, Analysis and Forecasts to 2022”.
PUNE, INDIA, August 17, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ --
Executive Summary
Frozen Potatoes is prepared from washed, mature, sound tubers of the potato plant of the species and subjected to a freezing process in the appropriate equipment. In general, frozen potatoes must be shipped at 0 degrees F (plus or minus 10 degrees F).
Scope of the Report:
This report focuses on the Frozen Potatoes in Global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.
Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers
McCain Foods
Lamb Weston
Simplot Foods
Kraft Heinz
Aviko Group
Farm Frites
Cavendish Farms
Agristo
Nomad Foods
General Mills
Ardo
11er Nahrungsmittel
Pizzoli
Landun
Goya Foods
Seneca Foods
Request a Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/1773265-global-frozen-potatoes-market-by-manufacturers-regions-type-and-application-forecast
Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers
North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
South America, Middle East and Africa
Market Segment by Type, covers
Chips
Non-chips
Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into
Quick Service Restaurant (QSR)
Household
Other
Complete Report Details @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/1773265-global-frozen-potatoes-market-by-manufacturers-regions-type-and-application-forecast
Table of Contents – Key Points Analysis
2 Major Manufacturers Analysis of Frozen Potatoes
2.1 McCain Foods
2.1.1 Company Profile
2.1.2 Product Picture and Specifications
2.1.3 Sales, Price, Cost, Gross and Revenue
2.2 Lamb Weston
2.2.1 Company Profile
2.2.2 Product Picture and Specifications
2.2.3 Sales, Price, Cost, Gross and Revenue
2.3 Simplot Foods
2.3.1 Company Profile
2.3.2 Product Picture and Specifications
2.3.3 Sales, Price, Cost, Gross and Revenue
2.4 Kraft Heinz
2.4.1 Company Profile
2.4.2 Product Picture and Specifications
2.4.3 Sales, Price, Cost, Gross and Revenue
2.5 Aviko Group
2.5.1 Company Profile
2.5.2 Product Picture and Specifications
2.5.3 Sales, Price, Cost, Gross and Revenue
2.6 Farm Frites
2.6.1 Company Profile
2.6.2 Product Picture
2.6.3 Sales, Price, Cost, Gross and Revenue
2.7 Cavendish Farms
2.7.1 Company Profile
2.7.2 Product Picture and Specifications
2.7.3 Sales, Price, Cost, Gross and Revenue
2.8 Agristo
2.8.1 Company Profile
2.8.2 Product Picture and Specifications
2.8.3 Sales, Price, Cost, Gross and Revenue
2.9 Nomad Foods
2.9.1 Company Profile
2.9.2 Product Picture
2.9.3 Sales, Price, Cost, Gross and Revenue
2.10 General Mills
2.10.1 Company Profile
2.10.2 Product Picture and Specifications
2.10.3 Sales, Price, Cost, Gross and Revenue
..…..Continued
Buy Now @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=1773265
Norah Trent
wiseguyreports
+1 646 845 9349 / +44 208 133 9349
email us here