Rubber gloves Market Analysis 2017 (By Segment, Key Players and Applications) and Forecasts To 2021

Rubber gloves are an important part of healthcare & foodservices industries, keeping its demand intact & consistent throughout the year. Rubber gloves are primarily used for the purpose of protection while performing tasks. They are broadly classified into latex or natural rubber (NR) gloves and nitrile or synthetic rubber (SR) gloves.

Rubber gloves can be divided into several product categories on the basis of the material used for making them, each having their own advantages & disadvantages. Rubber glove manufactures worldwide have been adopting a strategy of aggressive expansion to lower down their cost of production & maintain price competiveness. This could lead to a possible supply glut in the future, which would further normalize with increased demand.

Growth of the global rubber gloves market is likely to be driven by factors such as up-gradation of manufacturing efficiencies, increased penetration of rubber gloves in emerging economies, emergence of new threats and escalating ageing population. The market is majorly trending with shift in consumer preference towards nitrile gloves, which are thin and as comfortable as traditional latex gloves. Along with this trend, other major development that could been seen in the market includes, improving bargaining power of the consumers and increased capacity expansion & product differentiation.

The report offers an in-depth analysis of the global rubber gloves market with focus on Malaysian rubber gloves market. The report profiles Top Glove Corporation, Kossan Rubber Industries, Hartalega, and Supermax Corporation.

Table of Content: Key Points

1. Market Overview

1.1 Rubber Gloves

1.2 Types of Rubber Gloves

1.3 Advantages and Disadvantages

1.4 Gloves Supply Chain

2. Rubber Market Analysis

2.1 Global Rubber Production & Consumption Volume

2.2 Global Rubber Production & Consumption Volume Forecast

2.3 Global Rubber Production & Consumption Volume by Type

2.4 Malaysia’s Rubber Consumption Volume

2.5 Malaysia’s Rubber Consumption Volume by Type

3. Global Rubber Gloves Market Analysis

3.1 Global Rubber Gloves Market Forecast by Value

3.2 Global Rubber Gloves Demand Volume

3.3 Global Rubber Gloves Demand Volume Forecast

3.4 Global Rubber Gloves Demand by Region

3.5 Global Per Capita Rubber Glove Spending by Country

4. Regional Market Analysis

4.1 Malaysia

4.1.1 Malaysia’s Rubber Glove Production Volume

4.1.2 Malaysia’s Rubber Glove Production Volume Forecast

4.1.3 Malaysia’s Rubber Glove Export by Value

4.1.4 Malaysia’s Rubber Glove Export Value Forecast

4.1.5 Malaysia’s Rubber Gloves Export Volume

4.1.6 Malaysia’s Rubber Gloves Export Volume Forecast

4.1.7 Malaysia's Rubber Gloves Export Volume by Type

4.1.8 Malaysia's Rubber Gloves Export Value by Product

4.1.9 Malaysia's Rubber Gloves Export Volume by Product

4.1.10 Malaysia's Medical Rubber Gloves Export Volume

4.1.11 Malaysia's Medical Rubber Gloves Export Volume Forecast

4.1.12 Malaysia’s Rubber Gloves Export Volume by Country

5. Market Dynamics

5.1 Growth Drivers

5.1.1 Up-Gradation of Manufacturing Efficiencies

5.1.2 Increased Penetration of Rubber Gloves in Emerging Economies

5.1.3 Emergence of New Health Threats

5.1.4 Growing Healthcare Expenditure

5.1.5 Rising Ageing Population

5.2 Trends and Developments

5.2.1 Shift from Natural Rubber to NBR Gloves

5.2.2 Capacity Expansion & Product Differentiation

5.2.3 Increasing Demand for Powder-Free Latex Gloves

5.2.4 Tightening Healthcare Regulations

5.2.5 Improving Bargaining Power of Consumers

5.3 Challenges & Issues

5.3.1 Volatility in Prices of Raw Materials

5.3.2 Natural Gas Tariff Hike and Speculation

5.3.3 High Dependency on Foreign Labor

5.3.4 Double Conversion of USD by Rubber Glove Exporters

6. Competitive Landscape

6.1 Global Market

6.1.1 Revenue and Market Cap Comparison

6.1.2 Capacity Expansion Comparison

…Continued

