Industrial PROFINET 2017 Global Market Expected to Grow at CAGR 17.20% and Forecast to 2021

The analysts forecast the global industrial PROFINET Market to grow at a CAGR of 17.20% during the period 2017-2021.

PUNE, INDIA, August 17, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ --

Global Industrial PROFINET Market

Description

PROFINET is a network protocol that is gaining popularity among the industrial communication networks under the industrial Ethernet communication protocol. It is responsible for collecting data and controlling and monitoring equipment in industries within a strict timeline. The PROFIBUS market is getting replaced by the PROFINET market owing to the features of flexibility, openness, and efficiency in the latter.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global industrial PROFINET market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers new installations, retrofit, replacement, and aftersales services.



Get sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/1751414-global-industrial-profinet-market-2017-2021



The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA

The Global Industrial PROFINET Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• Belden

• CISCO

• HMS

• Moxa

• Siemens

Other prominent vendors

• ABB

• B&R Automation (A member of ABB Group from July' 2017)

• Beckhoff Automation

• Innovasic

• ProSoft Technology

• Schneider Electric

Market driver

• Enhances industrial performance

• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market challenge

• Challenges in monitoring and diagnosis of networks

• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market trend

• PROFINET of Things

• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?



Complete Report Details @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/1751414-global-industrial-profinet-market-2017-2021



Table of Contents -Major Key Points

PART 01: Executive summary

PART 02: Scope of the report

PART 03: Research methodology

PART 04: Introduction

• Market outline

PART 05: Market landscape

• Market overview

• Five forces analysis

PART 06: Market segmentation by solution

• Market overview

• Global industrial PROFINET market by hardware and software solutions

• Global industrial PROFINET market by service

PART 07: Market segmentation by coverage

• Market overview

• Global industrial PROFINET market in factory automation

• Global industrial PROFINET market in supervisory control

PART 08: Market segmentation by end-user

• Market overview

• Global industrial PROFINET market in discrete industries

• Global industrial PROFINET market in process industries

PART 09: Geographical segmentation

• Market overview

• Industrial PROFINET market in EMEA

• Industrial PROFINET market in Americas

• Industrial PROFINET market in APAC

PART 10: Decision framework

PART 11: Drivers and challenges

• Market drivers

• Market challenges

PART 12: Market trends

• PROFINET of Things

• Growing industry support for industrial PROFINET

• Need of real-time communication

PART 13: Vendor landscape

• Competitive scenario

• Other prominent vendors

PART 14: Key vendor analysis

• Belden

• CISCO

• HMS

• Moxa

• Siemens

………..CONTINUED



Buy Now@ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/checkout?currency=five_user-USD&report_id=1751414

