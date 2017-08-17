Non-Life Insurance in Austria Market 2017-By Various Distribution Channels in Insurance in Austria 2020

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, August 17, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ --

WiseGuyReports published new report, titled “Non-Life Insurance in Austria, Key Trends and Opportunities”.

Synopsis

'Non-Life Insurance in Austria, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2020' report provides a detailed outlook by product category for the Austria non-life insurance segment, and a comparison of the Austrian insurance industry with its regional counterparts.

It provides values for key performance indicators such as written premium, incurred loss, loss ratio, commissions and expenses, combined ratio, total assets, total investment income and retentions during the review (2011–2015) and forecast periods (2015–2020).

The report also analyzes distribution channels operating in the segment, gives a comprehensive overview of the Austrian economy and demographics, explains the various types of natural hazard and their impact on the Austrian insurance industry, and provides detailed information on the competitive landscape in the country.

The report brings together research, modeling and analysis expertise, giving insurers access to information on segment dynamics and competitive advantages, and profiles of insurers operating in the country. The report also includes details of insurance regulations, and recent changes in the regulatory structure.

GET SAMPLE REPORT @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/1762570-non-life-insurance-in-austria-key-trends-and-opportunities-to-2020

Summary

'Non-Non-Life Insurance in Austria, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2020' report provides in-depth market analysis, information and insights into the Austrian non-life insurance segment, including:

• The segment’s detailed outlook by product category

• A comprehensive overview of the Austrian economy and demographics

• A comparison of the Austrian insurance industry with its regional counterparts

• The various distribution channels in the segment

• Detailed analysis of natural hazards and their impact on the Austrian insurance industry

• Details of the competitive landscape in the segment

• Details of regulatory policy applicable to the Austrian insurance industry

Scope

This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the non-life insurance segment in Austria:

• It provides historical values for the segment for the report’s 2011–2015 review period, and projected figures for the 2015–2020 forecast period.

• It offers a detailed analysis of the key categories in the segment, and market forecasts to 2020.

• It profiles the top non-life insurance companies in Austria, and outlines the key regulations affecting them.

Key points to buy

• Make strategic business decisions using in-depth historic and forecast market data related to the Austrian non-life insurance segment and each category within it.

• Understand the demand-side dynamics, key market trends and growth opportunities in the segment.

• Assess the competitive dynamics in the segment.

• Identify growth opportunities and market dynamics in key product categories.

• Gain insights into key regulations governing the Austrian insurance industry, and their impact on companies and the industry's future.

Key Highlights

• On February 7, 2017, EIOPA published a Draft Implementing Technical Standards (ITS) on Insurance Product Information Document (IPID) to support the technical advice on possible delegated acts concerning the Insurance Distribution Directive published on February 1, 2017.

• On February 16, 2017, the EIOPA published a Decision EIOPA–BoS–17/014, regarding the collaboration of the insurance regulatory authorities from all the EU member states in accordance with the requirements stipulated in the Solvency II directive.

• The new Solvency II standard for insurers came into force in Austria and other European countries in January 2016.

• In September 2015, Generali Group signed an agreement with Obi World Phones, following which the Generali mobile app will be embedded in the home screen of Obi smartphones.

Table of Contents

1 Key Facts and Highlights

2 Executive Summary

3 Economy and Demographics

4 Segment Outlook

5 Outlook by Category

6 Distribution Channel Outlook

7 Natural and Man-Made Hazards

8 Competitive Landscape

9 Governance, Risk and Compliance

10 Databook

11 Definitions and Methodology

12 About Timetric

..CONTINUED

For accessing accurate and deep understanding and to gain latest insights and key developments in the area of your interest, we also have a list of conferences in which you will be interested in, for more information, cordially check

https://www.wiseguyreports.com/conferences

For updating knowledge or for thoroughly understanding various terminologies, we also have vast list of seminars for your reference, for more information cordially check

https://www.wiseguyreports.com/seminars