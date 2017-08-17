Global Groceries Transportation Market 2017 Industry Trends, Growth Rate with 5.64% CAGR Analysis 2019: Business

WiseGuyReports.com adds “Global Groceries Transportation Market 2015-2019 ” reports to its Database.

PUNE, INDIA, August 17, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ --

Groceries Transportation SWOT Analysis And Forecast 2019

About Groceries Transportation

Grocery transportation is the movement of various F&B commodities, raw materials, and other household supplies from one place to another. It helps the grocery industry maintain a continuous supply of durable and non-durable goods from different suppliers and distributors across various locations. Sometimes, companies may also outsource transportation if it is cost-effective. Grocery companies use four modes to transport groceries, namely, roadways, railways, sea routes, and airways. Technological advances have resulted in innovations such as ICT, computerized vehicle routing, active traffic management, online freight exchange, GPS monitoring, and satellite trailing.

Technavio's analysts forecast the global groceries transportation market to grow at a CAGR of 5.64% over the period 2014-2019.

Covered in this Report

The global groceries transportation market can be segmented into two based on verticals and geography.

Technavio's report, Groceries Transportation Market 2015-2019, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers APAC, the Americas, and EMEA; it also covers the global groceries transportation market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Request For Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/59124-global-groceries-transportation-market-2015-2019

Key Regions

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA

Key Vendors

• Cargill

• Greatwide Logistics Services

• McLane

• PSS Distribution Services

• US Xpress

Other Prominent Vendors

• Allen Lund

• Alliance Shippers

• APL Logistics

• Bender Group

• Canyon Transportation

• Domenico Transportation

• Echo Global Logistics

• Evans Distribution Systems

• H & M Bay

• Hellmann Perishable Logistics

• J.B. Hunt

• JTS

• LeSaint Logistics

• Lynden

• Mallory Alexander

• ODW Logistics

• Pilot Freight Services

• R2 Logistics

• RMX Global Logistics

• Ryder System

• SpartanNash

• Total Quality Logistics

• Transportation Solutions Enterprises

• Trinity Logistics

• United World Transportation

• Vector International

Market Driver

• Increased demand from e-grocery stores

• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market Challenge

• Rising fuel prices

• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market Trend

• Increased use of intermodals

• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Key Questions Answered in this Report

• What will the market size be in 2018 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

Complete Report Details @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/59124-global-groceries-transportation-market-2015-2019

Table Of Contents

Executive Summary

02. List of Abbreviations

03. Scope of the Report

03.1 Service Offerings

04. Market Research Methodology

04.1 Market Research Process

04.2 Research Methodology

05. Introduction

06. Market Landscape

06.1 Market Overview

06.2 Market Size and Forecast

06.3 Five Forces Analysis

07. Market Segmentation by Vertical

07.1 Global Groceries Transportation Market by Vertical 2014-2019

07.2 Global Groceries Transportation Market by Roadways

07.2.1 Market Size and Forecast

07.3 Global Groceries Transportation Market by Railways

07.3.1 Market Size and Forecast

07.4 Global Groceries Transportation Market by Seaways

07.4.1 Market Size and Forecast

07.5 Global Groceries Transportation Market by Airways

07.5.1 Market Size and Forecast

08. Geographical Segmentation

08.1 Global Groceries Transportation Market by Geography 2014-2019

08.2 Groceries Transportation Market in APAC

08.2.1 Market Size and Forecast

08.3 Groceries Transportation Market in Americas

08.3.1 Market Size and Forecast

08.4 Groceries Transportation Market in EMEA

08.4.1 Market Size and Forecast

09. Buying Criteria

10. Market Growth Drivers

11. Drivers and their Impact

12. Market Challenges

13. Impact of Drivers and Challenges

14. Market Trends

15. Trends and their Impact

16. Vendor Landscape

16.1 Competitive Scenario

16.1.1 Key News

16.1.2 Mergers and Acquisitions

16.2 Other Prominent Vendors

17. Key Vendor Analysis

17.1 Cargill

17.1.1 Key Facts

17.1.2 Business Overview

17.1.3 Business Segmentation

17.1.4 Geographical Segmentation by Revenue 2013

17.1.5 Business Strategy

17.1.6 Recent Developments

17.1.7 SWOT Analysis

17.2 Greatwide Logistics

17.2.1 Key Facts

17.2.2 Business Overview

17.2.3 Business Strategy

17.2.4 SWOT Analysis

17.3 McLane

17.3.1 Key Facts

17.3.2 Business Overview

17.3.3 Solutions Offered

17.3.4 Business Strategy

17.3.5 Recent Developments

17.3.6 SWOT Analysis

17.4 PSS Distribution Services

17.4.1 Key Facts

17.4.2 Business Overview

17.4.3 Service Segmentation

17.4.4 Business Strategy

17.4.5 Recent Developments

17.4.6 SWOT Analysis

17.5 US Xpress

17.5.1 Key Facts

17.5.2 Business Overview

17.5.3 Services Segmentation

17.5.4 Business Strategy

17.5.5 Recent Developments

17.5.6 SWOT Analysis

18. Other Reports in this Series

Continued…….

Enquiry Before Buy@ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/59124-global-groceries-transportation-market-2015-2019

CONTACT US:

NORAH TRENT

Partner Relations & Marketing Manager

sales@wiseguyreports.com

www.wiseguyreports.com

Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US)

Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)