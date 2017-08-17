Global Groceries Transportation Market 2017 Industry Trends, Growth Rate with 5.64% CAGR Analysis 2019: Business
WiseGuyReports.com adds “Global Groceries Transportation Market 2015-2019 ” reports to its Database.
PUNE, INDIA, August 17, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ --
Groceries Transportation SWOT Analysis And Forecast 2019
About Groceries Transportation
Grocery transportation is the movement of various F&B commodities, raw materials, and other household supplies from one place to another. It helps the grocery industry maintain a continuous supply of durable and non-durable goods from different suppliers and distributors across various locations. Sometimes, companies may also outsource transportation if it is cost-effective. Grocery companies use four modes to transport groceries, namely, roadways, railways, sea routes, and airways. Technological advances have resulted in innovations such as ICT, computerized vehicle routing, active traffic management, online freight exchange, GPS monitoring, and satellite trailing.
Technavio's analysts forecast the global groceries transportation market to grow at a CAGR of 5.64% over the period 2014-2019.
Covered in this Report
The global groceries transportation market can be segmented into two based on verticals and geography.
Technavio's report, Groceries Transportation Market 2015-2019, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers APAC, the Americas, and EMEA; it also covers the global groceries transportation market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Request For Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/59124-global-groceries-transportation-market-2015-2019
Key Regions
• Americas
• APAC
• EMEA
Key Vendors
• Cargill
• Greatwide Logistics Services
• McLane
• PSS Distribution Services
• US Xpress
Other Prominent Vendors
• Allen Lund
• Alliance Shippers
• APL Logistics
• Bender Group
• Canyon Transportation
• Domenico Transportation
• Echo Global Logistics
• Evans Distribution Systems
• H & M Bay
• Hellmann Perishable Logistics
• J.B. Hunt
• JTS
• LeSaint Logistics
• Lynden
• Mallory Alexander
• ODW Logistics
• Pilot Freight Services
• R2 Logistics
• RMX Global Logistics
• Ryder System
• SpartanNash
• Total Quality Logistics
• Transportation Solutions Enterprises
• Trinity Logistics
• United World Transportation
• Vector International
Market Driver
• Increased demand from e-grocery stores
• For a full, detailed list, view our report
Market Challenge
• Rising fuel prices
• For a full, detailed list, view our report
Market Trend
• Increased use of intermodals
• For a full, detailed list, view our report
Key Questions Answered in this Report
• What will the market size be in 2018 and what will the growth rate be?
• What are the key market trends?
• What is driving this market?
• What are the challenges to market growth?
• Who are the key vendors in this market space?
• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?
• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?
Complete Report Details @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/59124-global-groceries-transportation-market-2015-2019
Table Of Contents
Executive Summary
02. List of Abbreviations
03. Scope of the Report
03.1 Service Offerings
04. Market Research Methodology
04.1 Market Research Process
04.2 Research Methodology
05. Introduction
06. Market Landscape
06.1 Market Overview
06.2 Market Size and Forecast
06.3 Five Forces Analysis
07. Market Segmentation by Vertical
07.1 Global Groceries Transportation Market by Vertical 2014-2019
07.2 Global Groceries Transportation Market by Roadways
07.2.1 Market Size and Forecast
07.3 Global Groceries Transportation Market by Railways
07.3.1 Market Size and Forecast
07.4 Global Groceries Transportation Market by Seaways
07.4.1 Market Size and Forecast
07.5 Global Groceries Transportation Market by Airways
07.5.1 Market Size and Forecast
08. Geographical Segmentation
08.1 Global Groceries Transportation Market by Geography 2014-2019
08.2 Groceries Transportation Market in APAC
08.2.1 Market Size and Forecast
08.3 Groceries Transportation Market in Americas
08.3.1 Market Size and Forecast
08.4 Groceries Transportation Market in EMEA
08.4.1 Market Size and Forecast
09. Buying Criteria
10. Market Growth Drivers
11. Drivers and their Impact
12. Market Challenges
13. Impact of Drivers and Challenges
14. Market Trends
15. Trends and their Impact
16. Vendor Landscape
16.1 Competitive Scenario
16.1.1 Key News
16.1.2 Mergers and Acquisitions
16.2 Other Prominent Vendors
17. Key Vendor Analysis
17.1 Cargill
17.1.1 Key Facts
17.1.2 Business Overview
17.1.3 Business Segmentation
17.1.4 Geographical Segmentation by Revenue 2013
17.1.5 Business Strategy
17.1.6 Recent Developments
17.1.7 SWOT Analysis
17.2 Greatwide Logistics
17.2.1 Key Facts
17.2.2 Business Overview
17.2.3 Business Strategy
17.2.4 SWOT Analysis
17.3 McLane
17.3.1 Key Facts
17.3.2 Business Overview
17.3.3 Solutions Offered
17.3.4 Business Strategy
17.3.5 Recent Developments
17.3.6 SWOT Analysis
17.4 PSS Distribution Services
17.4.1 Key Facts
17.4.2 Business Overview
17.4.3 Service Segmentation
17.4.4 Business Strategy
17.4.5 Recent Developments
17.4.6 SWOT Analysis
17.5 US Xpress
17.5.1 Key Facts
17.5.2 Business Overview
17.5.3 Services Segmentation
17.5.4 Business Strategy
17.5.5 Recent Developments
17.5.6 SWOT Analysis
18. Other Reports in this Series
Continued…….
Enquiry Before Buy@ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/59124-global-groceries-transportation-market-2015-2019
CONTACT US:
NORAH TRENT
Partner Relations & Marketing Manager
sales@wiseguyreports.com
Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US)
Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)
Norah Trent
WiseGuy Research Consultants Pvt. Ltd.
+1 646 845 9349 / +44 208 133 9349
email us here