Global Groceries Transportation Market 2017 Industry Trends, Growth Rate with 5.64% CAGR Analysis 2019: Business

WiseGuyReports.com adds "Global Groceries Transportation Market 2015-2019 " reports to its Database.

Groceries Transportation SWOT Analysis And Forecast 2019

About Groceries Transportation 
Grocery transportation is the movement of various F&B commodities, raw materials, and other household supplies from one place to another. It helps the grocery industry maintain a continuous supply of durable and non-durable goods from different suppliers and distributors across various locations. Sometimes, companies may also outsource transportation if it is cost-effective. Grocery companies use four modes to transport groceries, namely, roadways, railways, sea routes, and airways. Technological advances have resulted in innovations such as ICT, computerized vehicle routing, active traffic management, online freight exchange, GPS monitoring, and satellite trailing. 
Technavio's analysts forecast the global groceries transportation market to grow at a CAGR of 5.64% over the period 2014-2019. 
Covered in this Report 
The global groceries transportation market can be segmented into two based on verticals and geography. 
Technavio's report, Groceries Transportation Market 2015-2019, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers APAC, the Americas, and EMEA; it also covers the global groceries transportation market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market. 

Key Regions 
• Americas 
• APAC 
• EMEA 
Key Vendors 
• Cargill 
• Greatwide Logistics Services 
• McLane 
• PSS Distribution Services 
• US Xpress 
Other Prominent Vendors 
• Allen Lund 
• Alliance Shippers 
• APL Logistics 
• Bender Group 
• Canyon Transportation 
• Domenico Transportation 
• Echo Global Logistics 
• Evans Distribution Systems 
• H & M Bay 
• Hellmann Perishable Logistics 
• J.B. Hunt 
• JTS 
• LeSaint Logistics 
• Lynden 
• Mallory Alexander 
• ODW Logistics 
• Pilot Freight Services 
• R2 Logistics 
• RMX Global Logistics 
• Ryder System 
• SpartanNash 
• Total Quality Logistics 
• Transportation Solutions Enterprises 
• Trinity Logistics 
• United World Transportation 
• Vector International 
Market Driver 
• Increased demand from e-grocery stores 
Market Challenge 
• Rising fuel prices 
Market Trend 
• Increased use of intermodals 
Key Questions Answered in this Report 
• What will the market size be in 2018 and what will the growth rate be? 
• What are the key market trends? 
• What is driving this market? 
• What are the challenges to market growth? 
• Who are the key vendors in this market space? 
• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors? 
• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

Table Of Contents

Executive Summary 
02. List of Abbreviations 
03. Scope of the Report 
03.1 Service Offerings 
04. Market Research Methodology 
04.1 Market Research Process 
    04.2 Research Methodology 
05. Introduction 
06. Market Landscape 
    06.1 Market Overview 
    06.2 Market Size and Forecast 
    06.3 Five Forces Analysis 
07. Market Segmentation by Vertical 
    07.1 Global Groceries Transportation Market by Vertical 2014-2019 
    07.2 Global Groceries Transportation Market by Roadways 
      07.2.1 Market Size and Forecast 
    07.3 Global Groceries Transportation Market by Railways 
      07.3.1 Market Size and Forecast 
    07.4 Global Groceries Transportation Market by Seaways 
      07.4.1 Market Size and Forecast 
    07.5 Global Groceries Transportation Market by Airways 
      07.5.1 Market Size and Forecast 
08. Geographical Segmentation 
    08.1 Global Groceries Transportation Market by Geography 2014-2019 
    08.2 Groceries Transportation Market in APAC 
      08.2.1 Market Size and Forecast 
    08.3 Groceries Transportation Market in Americas 
      08.3.1 Market Size and Forecast 
    08.4 Groceries Transportation Market in EMEA 
      08.4.1 Market Size and Forecast 
09. Buying Criteria 
10. Market Growth Drivers 
11. Drivers and their Impact 
12. Market Challenges 
13. Impact of Drivers and Challenges 
14. Market Trends 
15. Trends and their Impact 
16. Vendor Landscape 
    16.1 Competitive Scenario 
      16.1.1 Key News 
      16.1.2 Mergers and Acquisitions 
    16.2 Other Prominent Vendors 
17. Key Vendor Analysis 
    17.1 Cargill 
      17.1.1 Key Facts 
      17.1.2 Business Overview 
      17.1.3 Business Segmentation 
      17.1.4 Geographical Segmentation by Revenue 2013 
      17.1.5 Business Strategy 
      17.1.6 Recent Developments 
      17.1.7 SWOT Analysis 
    17.2 Greatwide Logistics 
      17.2.1 Key Facts 
      17.2.2 Business Overview 
      17.2.3 Business Strategy 
      17.2.4 SWOT Analysis 
    17.3 McLane 
      17.3.1 Key Facts 
      17.3.2 Business Overview 
      17.3.3 Solutions Offered 
      17.3.4 Business Strategy 
      17.3.5 Recent Developments 
      17.3.6 SWOT Analysis 
    17.4 PSS Distribution Services 
      17.4.1 Key Facts 
      17.4.2 Business Overview 
      17.4.3 Service Segmentation 
      17.4.4 Business Strategy 
      17.4.5 Recent Developments 
      17.4.6 SWOT Analysis 
    17.5 US Xpress 
      17.5.1 Key Facts 
      17.5.2 Business Overview 
      17.5.3 Services Segmentation 
      17.5.4 Business Strategy 
      17.5.5 Recent Developments 
      17.5.6 SWOT Analysis 
18. Other Reports in this Series 
 Continued…….

wiseguyreports

