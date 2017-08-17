Non-Life Insurance in Cyprus Market Analysis 2017 (By Segment, Key Players and Applications) and Forecasts To 2020

Non-Life Insurance in Cyprus Market 2017 Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2020

PUNE, INDIA, August 17, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pune, India, 17th August 2017: WiseGuyReports announced addition of new report, titled “Non-Life Insurance in Cyprus, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2020”.

Synopsis

'Non-Life Insurance in Cyprus, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2020' report provides a detailed outlook by product category for the Cypriot non-life insurance segment, and a comparison of the Cypriot insurance industry with its regional counterparts.

It provides values for key performance indicators such as written premium, incurred loss, loss ratio, commissions and expenses, combined ratio, total assets, total investment income and retentions during the review (2011–2015) and forecast periods (2015–2020).

The report also analyzes distribution channels operating in the segment, gives a comprehensive overview of the Cypriot economy and demographics, explains the various types of natural hazard and their impact on the Cypriot insurance industry, and provides detailed information on the competitive landscape in the country.

The report brings together research, modeling and analysis expertise, giving insurers access to information on segment dynamics and competitive advantages, and profiles of insurers operating in the country. The report also includes details of insurance regulations, and recent changes in the regulatory structure.

Summary

'Non-Life Insurance in Cyprus, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2020' report provides in-depth market analysis, information and insights into the Cypriot non-life insurance segment, including:

• The segment’s detailed outlook by product category

• A comprehensive overview of the Cypriot economy and demographics

• A comparison of the Cypriot insurance industry with its regional counterparts

• The various distribution channels in the segment

• Detailed analysis of natural hazards and their impact on the Cypriot insurance industry

• Details of the competitive landscape in the segment

• Details of regulatory policy applicable to the Cypriot insurance industry

Scope

This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the non-life insurance segment in Cyprus:

• It provides historical values for the segment for the report’s 2011–2015 review period, and projected figures for the 2015–2020 forecast period.

• It offers a detailed analysis of the key categories in the segment, and market forecasts to 2020.

• It profiles the top non-life insurance companies in Cyprus, and outlines the key regulations affecting them.

Reasons to Buy

• Make strategic business decisions using in-depth historic and forecast market data related to the Cypriot non-life insurance segment and each category within it.

• Understand the demand-side dynamics, key market trends and growth opportunities in the segment.

• Assess the competitive dynamics in the segment.

• Identify growth opportunities and market dynamics in key product categories.

• Gain insights into key regulations governing the Cypriot insurance industry, and their impact on companies and the industry's future.

Key Highlights

• In April 2017, the European Commission (EC) approved a EUR7.3 million (US$8.1 million) fund for a natural disaster that occurred in the country during 2015–2016.

• Solvency II came into force in Cyprus on January 1, 2016. It is based on three pillars: risk-based quantitative requirements; governance and supervision; and disclosure and transparency.

• The European Insurance and Occupational Pensions Authority issued guidelines on the application of outwards reinsurance arrangements to the non-life catastrophe risk sub-module, effective from April 1, 2015. These guidelines are part of the Pillar One requirements of the Solvency II framework.

Table of Content: Key Points

1 Key Facts and Highlights

2 Executive Summary

3 Economy and Demographics

4 Segment Outlook

4.1 Segment Indicators

4.1.1 Gross written premium and penetration

4.1.2 Policies sold

4.1.3 Profitability

4.1.4 Assets and investments

5 Outlook by Category

5.1 Property Insurance

5.1.1 Product overview

5.1.2 Premium

5.1.3 Policies sold

5.1.4 Profitability

5.2 Motor Insurance

5.2.1 Product overview

5.2.2 Premium

5.2.3 Policies sold

5.2.4 Profitability

5.3 Liability Insurance

5.3.1 Product overview

5.3.2 Premium

5.3.3 Policies sold

5.3.4 Profitability

5.4 Marine, Aviation and Transit Insurance

5.4.1 Product overview

5.4.2 Premium

5.4.3 Policies sold

5.4.4 Profitability

6 Distribution Channel Outlook

7 Natural and Man-Made Hazards

…Continued

